LAKE MILLS — The March Rotary students at Lake Mills High School are Erin Lynd and Katelyn Kitsembel.
Lynd is the daughter of Sally and Steve Lynd.
She enjoys spending time with friends, family and pets. She also enjoys taking walks at Korth Park and watching the sunset.
Lynd said she spends a lot of time browsing Zillow where she looks at houses for sale and gets ideas for interior decorating and design. Most of her time out of school is spent working. For the past year, she has worked at Walmart in Watertown. She recently left that job and is working at Greenwoods State Bank.
She plans to continue her job at the bank and take courses at Madison College to obtain a real estate license.
During high schools she was on the volleyball team, participated in club volleyball, and assisted with Little Lambs at Lake Mills Moravian Church.
She also took a church mission trip for hurricane Harvey in 2017, participated in Together We Rise, the Knickerboxer Ice Festival, Sunshine Pop-up Pantry, Easter Egg Hunt, community meal at the church, Meal for Madison Homeless Shelter and Family Fun Night.
Kitsembel is involved in many community service clubs through high school. She enjoys water skiing, snowmobiling and time with her family.
During high school she was involved in Junior Optimist, SLAAC, Interact, National Honor Society, volleyball team and club, soccer and basketball.
She has assisted through her church with a fall festival and cookie walk events.
Following high school, she plans to attend Lakeland University to major in exercise science while playing volleyball.
