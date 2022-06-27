As Watertown’s Director of Parks and Recreation Randy Wojtasiak departs the city, one of his last tasks is to be the subject of this newspaper’s “10 Questions” feature.
Wojtasiak is heading to his hometown of Hartford to assume the same position he has held in Watertown the past four years.
Wojtasiak said he has enjoyed many things about his time in Watertown, but has decided to leave because of the uniqueness of the opportunity to work again in Hartford, where he was recreation program supervisor for 15 years.
“I will miss the relationships I made with co-workers, the leadership team, and the beautiful parks I was looking over for the last four years,” he said. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve this community.”
Here is how Wojtasiak fielded his 10 Questions:
1. How has living in the pandemic permanently changed the way you will approach life in the future, hopefully “post pandemic?”
“The ability to connect with people has grown exponentially for me, both professionally and personally. I really appreciate the ability to attend city meetings remotely. It’s been a better use of my time and allowed me to be present for my family more often.”
2. What are your top three favorite TV shows of all time and why?
“First and foremost, I would say ‘Friday Night Lights.’ As a former high school basketball coach, the challenges Coach Taylor faced and the morals he tried to live by really resonated with me. I’ve really enjoyed ‘Cobra Kai’ on Netflix. As a child of the 80’s, the ‘Karate Kid’ movies were some of my favorites. I love the nostalgia they brought back, the humor in the show, and the challenges the characters face. ‘Ozark,’ I’m inspired by the levelheadedness that lead character Marty Byrde displays in all the adversity he faces.”
3. What are your top three movies of all time and why?
“This was very difficult for me. I’m a huge ‘Star Wars’ fan, but if I had to pick my favorite ‘Star Wars’ movie I will go with ‘Empire Strikes Back,’ simply because it’s the best movie in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise. ‘Moneyball’ is one of my favorite, go-to movies. I’m always intrigued by the inner workings of professional sports front offices, I’m a huge baseball fan, and even though this is really a fictional take on a real life story, I’m inspired by Billy Beane as a leader. Probably my favorite superhero movie is “The Dark Knight Rises.’ I thought the whole trilogy was well done. I’m always a fan of a comeback story.”
4. What are your favorite sports?
“Football is my favorite sport. I’m a lifelong Packers fan. I cherish any opportunity I get to watch them, or really, any football game. Basketball has always been a huge part of my life, of course, as a player, then as a high school coach, and now I’m very excited about being able to coach my son’s youth team. My love for golf has grown over my lifetime. I’ve played since I was 10 and though I haven’t ever been a good golfer, I do love to play. My fandom has grown, as well. I will typically check in on the weekend tournaments on TV and one of my favorite sporting events is the Ryder Cup.”
5. To what commercial products are you “brand loyal?”
“None, really. I get comfortable with brands (Dodge, Nike) but I’m not strictly loyal to any brand.”
6. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why?
“I’ve never had a desire to talk with people that have been part of history. I will say I’d love to see my grandfather and dad again. Those were two big influences in my life that I miss a lot.”
7. Do you have a favorite comedian?
“Adam Sandler is probably always one of my favorites that’s stood the test of time.”
8. What are some of your favorite travel destinations, both domestically and internationally?
“I never traveled as a kid, so I’ve taken great pleasure in traveling with my own family. South Carolina is one of my favorite places. It was my first real trip that I took my family on and we have enjoyed going back. Sports destinations are my favorite. Games at Lambeau, going to Final Fours, and watching my favorite teams play on the road are all great memories for me. We are a Disney family. I know a lot of people don’t enjoy it, but for us, it truly is a magical place.”
9. With Watertown located between Madison and Milwaukee, which city do you favor when you want to get to a bigger city and why?
“I lived in Madison for a few years, so I would definitely pick there. I enjoy the parks, festivals and the appeal of a college town.”
10. You can have any pizza that is sold in the Jefferson County region — frozen, or from a restaurant — which one is it and what’s on top?
“I’m a fan of many local pizzas. For take out, I’ve always enjoyed PJ’s Pizza right here in Watertown. Frozen, I’ve enjoyed both Lebby’s and Emil’s pizzas.”
