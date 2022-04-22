FOX LAKE — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from various other agencies, was at the scene of a water rescue and search on Fox Lake Thursday afternoon.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a canoe had capsized and two people were in the water, yelling for help, near the north shore of Fox Lake.
First arriving deputies were able to determine at least one person was above the water, but a second victim could not be seen. An adult female, of rural Fox Lake, was recovered from the water and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
An active search remained underway for an adult male occupant of the canoe at 3 p.m.
“The male is believed to be a resident of rural Fox Lake,” a sheriff’s department media release stated.
The Town of Fox Lake boat launch on Blackhawk Trail was used as a command post and staging area, and public access to that landing was restricted.
Conditions on the lake are not suitable for canoe or kayak use due to high winds. Neither occupant was wearing a personal floatation device.
Assisting the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Fox Lake Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Fox Lake Fire Department and EMS, Beaver Dam Fire Department and Paramedics and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.
