LAKE MILLS — This year brought a new way to compete for Lakeside Lutheran student speakers when they joined in a virtual Capitol Conference forensics tournament Feb. 1. But the result was familiar.
Of the 11 conference schools participating, Lakeside Lutheran again finished on top earning the conference championship with a total of 196 points—ahead of Luther Preparatory (93) and Lake Mills High School (84).
The win marks the 11th straight conference championship for Warrior speakers and coach Steve Lauber. Students participated by submitting recordings of their oratory performances to a panel of conference judges.
Leading the way in the 12 out of 17 individual categories for Lakeside Lutheran were:
Megan Jones, Johnson Creek, first in Demonstration; Lydia Bilitz, Sun Prairie, first in Farrago; Ella Butzine, Sun Prairie, first in Impromptu; Douglas Weittenhiller III, DeForest, second in Informative; Logan Wensel, Johnson Creek, first in Moments in History; Austin Schwab, Fort Atkinson, second in Poetry; Matthea Lenz, Oconomowoc, first in Prose; Maria Vik, Fort Atkinson, first in Storytelling, and Ambria McCrary, Sun Prairie, second in Storytelling.
The full team next competes Feb. 17 at Wisconsin High School Forensics Association sub-districts, also a virtual event, in hopes of advancing to the district meet and, from there, to the State WHSFA Festival, hosted virtually at the University of Wisconsin–Madison April 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.