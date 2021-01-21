The American Red Cross blood drive collected 56 pints Tuesday, surpassing its goal of 50 pints.
The blood drive also surpassed its Monday’s goal with 95 pints collected for a two day total of 151 pints.
On Tuesday, 37 pints of whole blood was collected, along with 10 power red doubles for 19 pints. There were six deferrals.
Multi-gallon donors included Mary Petrie, reaching 15 gallons; Sandra Schultz at 12 gallons; and John McConville reaching 10 gallons.
Power red donors included Tori Braun, Guy Duffy, Philip Cooper, Donna Harshbarger, Jerry Jahns, Tom McGarvie, Todd Narkis, Tim Nelson, Tina Sturn, Bonnie Sukow, Tricia Voigt, and Mary Witte.
Other donors included Steve Baurichter, Susan Budewitz, Richard Chivers, David DeCono, Katy Elertson, John Flint James Fischer, Karen Foelker, Holeight Foster, Lisa Glad, Sheila Heiman, Jane Nehls, Jeanne Neis, Mary Nilsen, Mary Rinka, Cathy Roberts, Doug Schilling, Patti Schilling, Cynthia Schultz, Diane Schultz, Laura Sherman, Cayla Stifler, Don Wesemann, Allen Williams, Michael Willmann, Cady Wolf, Sandra Young, Philip Zastrow, Elinor Zgonc, Ashley Zoellick, and Casey Zoellick.
