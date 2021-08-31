JEFFERSON — Roger Ganser, Jefferson school district buildings and grounds manager, was recognized earlier this month with the Distinguished Service Award from the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association.
The award is for his service during the 2019-20 school year, but due to the pandemic, the presentation was delayed until this year.
Ganser has been a custodian and maintenance worker for the School District of Jefferson for the past 25 years, and during that time he has provided vital support for the local sports programs, as an integral part of the total education program. His service to local athletics has gone above and beyond the requirements of his job, the Jefferson nomination said.
In 2019, when floods rendered the softball field unusable, he oversaw the move to a Fort Atkinson park and drove to the nearby town to prep the field.
Also that same year, the Jefferson district’s junior varsity baseball field saw major flooding, so just as he had for softball, Ganser traveled to an alternate location 25 away and prepped the field there.
Due to a shortage of athletic officials throughout the region, Ganser went through the training to become an umpire and volunteered his services officiating many area baseball games.
In addition, Ganser is a longtime Kiwanis Club member, contributing community service through that organization.
The Jefferson nomination form noted that Ganser lives the Kiwanis motto, which reads, “Serving the Children of the World.”
For his efforts throughout his career and especially during the 2019-20 school year, Ganser earned the 2020 District WADA Distinguished Service Award.
