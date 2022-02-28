MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated the COVID-19 vaccines for Wisconsin residents dashboard to include booster and additional dose data.
A new button allows users to filter vaccination coverage to view data for those who have received an additional or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The most recent data show 32.5% of Wisconsin residents have received an additional or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
“Booster and additional COVID-19 vaccine doses are crucial in the fight against this virus, especially as the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the state,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This data will help us identify areas where we can improve our vaccine outreach efforts and ensure that Wisconsinites are staying up to date with their vaccinations, which provides the best protection against COVID-19.”
Booster doses are recommended for everyone ages 12 and older. People who received Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are eligible to receive a booster dose at least 5 months after completing their primary vaccine series. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is currently the only one recommended for 12- to 17-year-olds at this time.
Recent research from the CDC shows that a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine increases vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. With the record high-level of disease transmission that Wisconsin experienced in January due to the spread of the omicron variant, DHS strongly recommends that everyone who is eligible to get a booster should get one as soon as possible. The booster dose can strengthen and extend their protection against infection, serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.
DHS supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised addressing the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses needed and the appropriate timing between doses. People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised who received the 3-dose primary Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series should receive a total of four vaccine doses:
A primary series of three doses, followed by one booster dose at least 3 months (previously at least 5 months) after the last primary dose.
People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised who received a single Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine primary series should receive a total of three vaccine doses, one J&J dose, followed by one additional Pfizer or Moderna, then one booster dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are preferred for the booster dose.
DHS has also made several other updates to COVID-19 data visualizations. Date sliders have been added to COVID-19 cases and deaths graphs by county. Users can use the sliders to zoom in on data within a certain date range.
The facility-wide investigations page has been updated to include both confirmed and probable cases. Data prior to Feb. 1 uses only confirmed cases of COVID-19. Additionally, new variables related to positive PCR/NAA tests were added to the historical download data table at the state and county levels. Users will be able to download all important metrics, including percent positivity, in one file.
