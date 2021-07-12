MADISON — Two area Republican lawmakers applaud Gov. Tony Evers signing of a two-year budget that included a $2 billion income tax cut.
The governor made 50 vetoes to the budget before signing the document Thursday.
“Although Gov. Tony Evers surrounded himself with at least two state lawmakers who voted against the GOP-crafted biennial budget and failed to invite any Republicans to its signing, I applaud the fact that Wisconsin’s governor finally realized that his proposed $1 billion tax hike on our citizens simply wasn’t good for the folks,” state Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc said in a press release. “The budget signed meets Wisconsin’s needs while providing a historic cut of both income and property taxes, focused largely on our state’s middle class. These cuts will save the average family $1,200 over the next 2 years.
“While this budget received the most bipartisan support since 2001, some of the governor’s partial vetoes should concern Wisconsinites. The governor struck items from the budget such as requiring drug testing for unemployment recipients, which would provide a good pathway to intervention and treatment of Wisconsin’s ongoing drug crisis. Also struck was a provision designating mental health beds upstate be dedicated to certain northern counties. Further, by vetoing an ongoing transfer of funds to our transportation fund, the governor provides $50 million less for our state’s roads ongoing repairs, so much for ‘fixing the damn roads.’ Finally, it is disappointing that the governor insisted on taxpayers limitless spending through DOT on security and safety for a lieutenant governor whose office has remained largely dark and vacant for over a year.
“The bipartisan process fought for by Republican leadership has continued putting our state on a firm footing despite the crisis brought on by pandemic closures over the past 18 months.”
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said in a press release the Republicans sent the governor a budget that was too good to pass up. “When he wanted to raise taxes on hardworking Wisconsin families, we turned around and cut taxes by $3.4 billion. We showed him that in fact, you can invest in priorities such as health care and local roads, without expanding welfare and putting more people on government programs.
“While I’m pleased that the governor signed nearly all of the Republican plan that was delivered to his desk, he just couldn’t help himself and used his powerful veto pen to carve up a common-sense document and make it political. His vetoes mean more money will be taken than needed from families paychecks and kept with the government. They also mean less funding will be available in the future for roads and less money is set aside for a rainy day, specifically for K12 education.”
The governor had no choice but to sign the Republican legislature’s budget, Born said.
