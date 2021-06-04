In celebration of its 175th anniversary this year, St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown is undergoing a historical renovation.
The congregation plans to remodel the sanctuary, renovate the chapel, update flooring through the main body of the church and install air conditioning.
St. Bernard Church was formed by dreams of Irish immigrants in January of 1843. The church has a 193-foot steeple and is the tallest structure in Watertown. With the steeple, St. Bernard has been one of the city’s most identifiable edifices.
This year marks the 175th anniversary of the founding of the parish. Since the time the cornerstone for the church was laid in 1873, the love the parishioners had for the church has been demonstrated through its care for historical pieces of artwork and treasured organ.
The 175th anniversary will be a year-long celebration throughout this year, with the completion of several monumental projects to highlight the final celebration on Aug. 22. The celebration will include Bishop Donald Hying dedicating a refurbished altar in celebration of the Feast of St. Bernard.
St. Bernard Church is receiving an altar, reredos and ambo from a church that closed in Pennsylvania. The refurbishment work is currently underway. Volunteers are being sought to assist with the project.
The sanctuary flooring will be updated with a solid-surface floor. New candle holders, chairs and other furniture will reflect the decor of the sanctuary.
The fully refurbished chapel will feature multipurpose space for daily mass, religious education classes, faith formation and other meetings. Updates include plaster repair, fiberglass protection, painting, new lighting and flooring.
There will be updated flooring throughout the main body of the church. Porcelain tiles will replace the carpet for greater durability, easier cleaning and water resistant.
Air conditioning will be installed for a stable air environment to maintain the newly remodeled structure and historical artwork throughout the church.
More than $175,000 will need to be raised in order to accomplish the list of projects. Funds raised will be matched by the Joe and Sharon Darcy Foundation.
“We are greatly blessed that the Joe and Sharon Darcey Foundation has generously offered to match each dollar that we receive through our fundraising efforts,” said Father Vince Brewer. “I am prayful that along with the many people who passionately contributed their time and talent toward the physical refurbishment of the reredos, parishioners will also share their financial resources to assure these projects are successfully completed.”
As of May 17, the congregation had received $78,105.
“St. Bernard Church is a beautiful gem,” Brewer said. It is a glorious testament to the love that the community has for God, shown through the beauty of this magnificent temple of God.”
St. Bernard is part of the Watertown Catholic Community, comprised of St. Bernard and St. Henry Catholic Church and shares a combined school, the Watertown Catholic Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.