JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath still cannot figure out how he caught the dreaded coronavirus.
There he was a few days before Christmas at Mayfair Mall buying his wife, Vicki, some perfume as a present. He tested one of the fragrances with a sniff. It smelled great and he thought she would like it, so he bought it.
Milbrath walked to another part of the store to look at a few more potential gifts and thought Vicki might like another of the perfumes he had been considering. He doubled back and asked the clerk if he could have a whiff of it, so she sprayed it on a cloth. Milbrath brought the cloth to his nose and thought maybe the woman had not sprayed it, but she insisted she had. He tried again, but could not detect the fragrance.
“She squirted it out again and I could not smell it. I’m like, seriously, this was well-less than an hour from when I tested the first perfume. It was probably 40 minutes later and I could not smell squat,” the sheriff said.
One of the symptoms of COVID-19 is loss of smell.
It wasn’t long after that, that Milbrath began his life-threatening odyssey with the coronavirus and more than one month later, he is still feeling the affects. He had to end an interview for this story after 40 minutes because he had become too winded to continue.
“Just yesterday, someone here in the office was laughing — well not really laughing, but noticing — that I could not talk for as long as I used to be able to. People say, once there is a subject out there, I can talk forever on it,” the normally verbose law enforcement veteran said with a laugh, followed by a cough.
Milbrath’s dance with the coronavirus saw him hospitalized at Fort HealthCare with bacterial pneumonia, and blood clots in his lungs and leg. He was later transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison through the middle of January.
“It was just a weird thing. It was so quick,” Milbrath said. “Vicki had COVID-19 a day before I did, when I felt like a million bucks.”
The medical personnel who were working with Vicki around Christmas told Milbrath after his loss of smell that he should come in and get a COVID-19 test.
“By that afternoon (in late December) I was pretty sick and I went to the hospital and the test came back. I definitely had COVID-19,” he said. “They sent me home to quarantine. They had me on some extreme infusion medication the day after Christmas. The hospital was great about me checking my own pulse, and calling in and talking to the nurses. All was good. Then, on New Year’s Eve, I got really sick. I couldn’t breathe and they said I should come in to the hospital, so I drove in. My temperature went from 101 degrees at the house to over 104 when I got to the hospital and it’s not that long of a drive. I don’t remember it very well.”
Nurses who took care of Milbrath at this time said he kept nodding off as they were trying to stabilize him and get him comfortable.
“It took forever to do the in-room check-in,” he said. “They were awfully concerned. The nurse said I didn’t know how sick I was. I was exhausted and freezing.”
Then the bacterial pneumonia set in. Milbrath received his infusion of strong drugs and was transferred to Madison.
Walking in to a doctor’s appointment on Jan. 8, Milbrath began coughing outside the medical facility and out came blood clots.
“I couldn’t make it (to the front desk),” he said. “This was weird. I walked back outside and ripped my mask off. I was light-headed and getting air was very hard. I turned around and saw three wheelchairs and I could not get one to come loose from the other two. You know how they have them together? I did not have enough strength, or air, to get it out.”
This is coming from a man who has made his living, in part, by wrestling big, desperate guys to the ground for arrest.
“The nurse ran to me. I needed to sit down and I plopped into one of the chairs,” Milbrath said. “Later, I laughed, because at least all of that got me out of having to do a regular check-in! But this was not a good situation.”
Since then, Milbrath has had a number of unpleasant medical procedures. Among his least favorite was the long-needled Heparin blood-thinner shot in the stomach. He has also been on inhalers and has been declared COVID-19-free. However, the damage and affects linger.
“I’m better than I was. But I’d say I’m only at 70% of what I used to be, health-wise,” he said “I could barely get into the pharmacy one day. The blood clots were really messing with me. I was thinking it was residual from the pneumonia.”
Milbrath and his wife do not know how they contracted the virus.
“Not a clue. I wear my mask all the time and always did,” he said. “I’ve always coughed a lot and it has not been COVID-19. I have no idea how I got it. I’m trying to think who could have had it and I cannot. Everything we did — no one had it, or had any symptoms. It seemed random, but Vicki and I both got it and the odd thing for me was Vick got it before me. It was so bizarre with that perfume. To smell it and then minutes later, I can’t. Unbelievable.”
Milbrath has had to leave small family gatherings lately to lie down. Walking up his basement steps has had him stopping three times to catch his breath. He’s been hit with small fevers.
Milbrath admitted that, minutes before the interview for this story, he had suffered a nose-bleed, caused by coughing combined with the blood-thinners he’s taking.
“My nose is packed full, so I am not bleeding all over,” he said, noting he had everything he could do to get through a phone conversation with a state official earlier Tuesday regarding a sex-offender placement.
So his work carries on, but at a slower pace.
Milbrath said his staff, including Chief Deputy Jeff Parker and the department captains, have been consummate professionals throughout his ordeal.
“They have been doing a great job and they have been awesome about it,” Milbrath said. “We have good people in the right places.”
Milbrath also had high praise for staff at Fort HealthCare.
“Fort was awesome and I can’t say enough about everything,” he said. “I had never heard of COVID sweats, but I sure had them. I soaked everything. The nurses dealt with all this and said a temperature of 104 for a kid is not that bad. But then one of them pointed out I was no longer 16. I said, ‘I know and my body has noticed.’”
Milbrath is looking forward to his 63rd birthday in about one month.
Despite aches and no sense of taste or smell, among other unpleasant COVID-19-related maladies, Vicki took on many of Milbrath’s daily tasks at home without hesitation while he recuperated.
“She took over all my duties and that burden got put on her,” he said.
Milbrath is busy some nights looking through his old clothes to find some that might now fit him. He lost 30 pounds fighting COVID-19.
“My body has been through a ton. I am looking for all those clothes that were a little snug on me before this virus hit,” he said.
For Milbrath, there are no easy answers on what works when trying to completely avoid the coronavirus, while living a life outside of complete isolation.
“If you believe you are getting symptoms, get tested,” he advised. “I know other people feel differently, but I’ll definitely get the vaccine when I can. Other people won’t, but I will, when it makes sense from a medical perspective —when my body will be able to build up the antibodies. People should take precautions and be smart. I was shocked by how it has, literally, wiped me out. I can’t believe the things I’d do without thinking and now it’s, ‘Wow, I’m done.’ I’m not somebody who comes home and takes a nap. I wasn’t raised that way. But now I come home, sit down and I conk out.”
Perhaps the most valuable lesson Milbrath learned from his COVID-19 experience is to treasure friends.
“I had no idea how many tremendous friends I have,” he said. “I had people offering all kinds of help, calling, bringing things. It was just fantastic. I can’t believe the outpouring of support and love I’ve had. I truly mean that. It is extremely humbling to know of all the prayers people were saying for me. There were churches in Florida that had me on prayer chains. People all over the country were praying for me and that has been very humbling.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.