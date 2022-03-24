BEAVER DAM — Country music artist, Clay Walker, is the first main stage performer to announce his participation in the 2022 Dodge County Fair evening concert series.
Walker will take the microphone on the Moraine Park Main Stage at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.
The Dodge County Fair is scheduled to take place in Beaver Dam on Aug. 17-21, with live music scheduled each evening, with a truck and tractor pull scheduled on Wednesday and demolition derbies scheduled throughout the day on Sunday. All entertainment is free with paid gate admission to the fair.
Walker joins a lineup of big country acts that have entertained in Beaver Dam over the decades each August. Past performers have included other country musicians like Toby Keith, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban.
Walker himself has had 11 number one hits and 17 top 10 hits. He has 39 charted singles, spanning nearly three decades, like: “What’s it to You”, “Live Until I Die” and “This Woman and This Man”, among others.
In 1994, he was welcomed by the country music industry, being nominated by all three of the American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music and TNN/Music City News as a top favorite new country music male artist.
Over his career, he received two certified gold albums and four additional certified platinum albums. His 12th album, “From Texas to Tennessee,” features 10 tunes including the single “Catching Up with an Ol’ Memory.”
Walker performed 80 shows last year, and will perform his current album and fan favorites. Blanks and lawn chairs are permitted. A variety of events and showcases will be featured throughout the fairgrounds on Thursday. The midway will also feature youth wristbands for $20 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Additional announcements will be made related to concerts scheduled on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.