The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has announced the recipients of its Strong Families Grants.
The foundation focuses resources to move the needle on key child health indicators, prioritizing investments for young children and families who need extra support to thrive.
The Strong Families Grants support multi-sector, collaborative, high impact projects that address one or more of the communities’ most significant barriers to family health and self-sufficiency including early care and education, affordable housing, transportation, workforce development or youth mental health.
A $200,000 grant will support a new chapter of Safe Families for Children in Jefferson County. Safe families is a volunteer-driven nonprofit that surrounds families in crisis with caring, compassionate community members. Working primarily through faith communities, chapters across the country host vulnerable children and create extended family-like supports through a network of devoted volunteers who are motivated by compassion to keep children safe and families intact.
The transition for children and families from Head Start to kindergarten will be especially difficult this year due to the gap that COVID-19 caused with curriculum, routines, and school-readiness opportunities.
To ensure a smooth entry into the school environment, Jefferson County Head Start will receive $200,000 to provide family advocates and licensed, trained clinicians to serve as early childhood mental health consultants for children who are transitioning from Head Start to kindergarten.
To support the increasing mental health needs of young students, the Watertown Unified School District is being awarded $77,400 to offer evidence-based, direct mental health services at Douglas Elementary School through a partnership with Community Care Programs. By providing the opportunity to access mental health counseling in their school environment, barriers for families like transportation and insurance are removed, and more students will be able to access supports.
In addition to these Strong Families Grants, the following grants were made this month to promote child health and learning:
Two Born Learning Trail Grants were awarded to Jefferson County Parks and John Hustis Elementary School, Hustisford School District, for the purchase and installation of trails. Born Learning Trails are an evidence-based series of 10 interactive stations that offer fun, physical learning activities for young children and their families.
A water bottle refill station grant was awarded to Faith Lutheran School, Watertown, to replace a non-functioning water fountain on the school’s lower level.
Three more emergency response grants were made to support organizations adapting operations to serve the community safely in a new environment. This includes grants to the Shared Mission Group in Watertown for school supplies for families in need; Rock Lake Activity Center in Lake Mills for equipment for outdoor classes and play areas; and Lake Mills School District to conduct a district-wide self assessment for social emotional learning. To date, $96,000 has been awarded in response to COVID-19.
