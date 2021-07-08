Lebanon woman honored with special performance

The band played on, and on, and on.
The infamous Yankee Dutchmen Solar Powered Precision Marching Band performed in Watertown’s annual July 4 parade Sunday.
As part of their tradition, the band members, complete with mismatching uniforms and old, banged-up instruments, performed a concert at Riverside Park at the conclusion of the parade.
Julie Jones, who lives at Kiewert and Larabee streets, was able to hear the music from the park.
Jones, her sister and her mother, Alice Creydt, 94, were singing along to the music when Jones sent a text message to her husband, who was in the park with their daughter. She noted how fun it would be to have a live concert at their home. She messaged she would be willing to pay if some band members would stop by at the house.
“I didn’t hear another word and I was sitting on the porch with my sister and mom and I see a couple of musicians walk toward the house,” Jones said. “I thought, oh my.
“I had to get mom over to the steps so we hoisted her up and got her to the top of the stairs. “I said ‘Mom just sit there’ and all of a sudden 10 or 11 musicians were on my lawn. There were three trumpet, four trombone, a drummer and two tuba players,” Jones said.
They performed their silly antics, jumping around between the front yard trees, for Creydt and her family.
“Mom was an entertainer all her life and she could sing beautifully,” her daughter said. The family sang along with the band, while Creydt raised her arms and pretended to direct the musicians, many of which were from Lebanon where she is from.
“It was just amazing,” Jones said. “It was just one of those incredible moments.”
Band members performed for about 20 minutes, playing several familiar polkas, including “Just Because” and concluded with the “Beer Barrel Polka.”
“It was all in the moment,” Jones said. “When they told her they were doing it for her, she could not believe it. It would not have been any more spontaneous.”
And at the end of the performance, all the band members shook Creydt’s hand, “like she was the queen,” Jones said. “Those guys, including, two women, just went up and beyond.
“And they refused to take my money,” Jones said.
