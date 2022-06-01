Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 4:55 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Thursday at 9:42 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male, but the call was cancelled on arrival.
— Thursday at 11:03 a.m. to the 1700 block of Church Street for a male.
— Thursday at 5:12 p.m. to the N1600 Block of County Highway E for a female.
— Friday at 1:31 a.m. to the 1300 block of Louisa Street for a male.
— Friday at 1:55 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.
— Friday at 7:22 a.m. to the 100 block of Aviation Way for a female who was neither treated nor transported.
— Friday at 7:40 a.m. to the 1000 block of North Water Street for a male.
— Friday at 11:03 a.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.
— Friday at 11:25 a.m. to the 1000 block of Wokoka Street for a male.
— Friday at 1:39 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female who was neither treated nor transported.
— Friday at 6:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Ninth Street for a male.
— Saturday at 5:36 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Drive for a male.
— Saturday at 6:58 a.m. to Highway 26 for a male who was neither treated nor transported.
— Saturday at 9:38 a.m. to the 1300 block of Riverview Lane for a female.
— Saturday at 2:47 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 4:54 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a female.
— Saturday at 9:26 p.m. to the 800 block of Labaree Street for a female.
— Saturday at 9:58 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Sunday at 7:44 a.m. to the N500 block of Hancock Street for a female as a lift assist.
— Sunday at 8:40 a.m. to the 200 block of East Arcade Avenue for a female.
— Sunday 9:06 a.m. to the 400 block of South Water Street for a female.
— Sunday 12:36 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.
— Sunday 6:43 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a male.
— Sunday 7:48 p.m. to the W6900 Block of Rubidell Road for a male who was neither treated nor transported.
— Sunday 8:33 p.m. to the N8200 block of County Road Y for a male.
— Sunday 11:42 p.m. to the 800 block of West Street for a female who was neither treated nor transported.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Saturday at 11:09 a.m. to the 300 block of South Fourth Street for a burn complaint.
— Sunday 4:34 p.m. to the 1100 block of Clay Street for a fire alarm.
— Sunday 9:43 p.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a public service call.
