BEAVER DAM — Crowds won’t be present, but tails will be wagging when the United Kennel Club Dog Show and it’s furry competitors return to the Dodge County Fairgrounds on Aug. 29 and 30. The event, again hosted by the United Kennel Club, will run both days from 9 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m.
Masks will be mandatory in the judging rings and event spaces throughout the weekend. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Due to space and size limitations, spectators will not be allowed to attend this year’s show. Events will take place in both the youth building and other buildings on the fairgrounds, where obedience and rally obedience will be held. All of this year’s events will occur indoors – rain or shine.
Local dogs from the Dodge County area and across the Midwest are invited to participate in this year’s socially-distanced event in Beaver Dam. More than 100 dogs and their handlers have participated in past events from across the Midwest.
To ensure that crowd capacity guidelines are being followed for this popular event, advance registration is required for this year’s competition. Register early to ensure participant. Advance registration may be completed online or hard copies must be mailed by Friday, Aug. 21. Competitors may register for one event for $20 or $70 for four events.
Volunteers are always needed for events like this to make sure that the event runs smoothly, including helping on the grounds and post-event clean up. Questions regarding volunteering, registration and this year’s event may be directed to Polly Dake Jones at dcccukc@gmail.com or by phone at 262-490-3736 or visit the UKC website.
