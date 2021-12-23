2022 state park, trail passes available

MADISON — The 2022 state park and forest admission passes are on sale by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The passes allow access to some of the most scenic areas in Wisconsin, including thousands of miles of trails, dozens of beaches and a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities.
The new Wisconsin state park sticker is an illustration of a human and animal footprints in the sand next to water.
The 2022 stickers and passes for admission to parks, forests, recreation areas and trails are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2022.
The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state parks, forests and recreation areas across Wisconsin.
The stickers are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require the sticker.
A state trail pass is required for all people age 16 or older biking, in-line skating, horseback riding, cross-country skiing or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking.
An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. If there is more than one vehicle registered to the same household, additional state park and forest stickers are available for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13 is available for Wisconsin residents 65 years of age and older. Annual trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents.
Resident and non-resident annual admission stickers can be purchased online, in-person at individual state parks, by phone by calling a local state park property office directly during office hours or in-person at DNR service centers.
