HUSTISFORD — School districts across Wisconsin are releasing plans on how they will reopen for the 2020-21 academic year as the coronavirus pandemic continues. All Wisconsin school buildings closed in March, as required by local or state orders.
Most plans detail how each district will provide instruction to students and keep them and school staff safe through policies, such as social distancing in the classroom, face masks and cleaning schedules.
One other element that is common, according to Hustisford School District Administrator Heather Cramer, is that the situation is fluid. In dozens of letters to parents, district leaders stress how classroom and school buildings operate, or if they remain open, could change at any moment.
Cramer said the district is committed to bringing the students back into its classrooms this fall with a plan focusing on student achievement and safety. She said the plan may not include what everyone wants, but it’s a “fluid document” and “can be changed at any time.”
She said the district gathered the information for the plan with current guidance and data from the Centers of Disease Control, local and state health officials, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association to develop the plan. The district also engaged their legal team and liability providers to guide the plan development.
She said a key component of the plan’s success is communication.
“Parents will receive continuous communication to ensure that there is a clear understanding of district level expectations,” she said. “The district will continue to use the Blackboard communication system to send emails and communication to families.”
She said the overall goal is for all students to return to school on a full-time basis, as much as possible, while maintaining the ability to shift plans if needed.
Parents do have the option of virtual learning.
“Our goal is to create a plan which mitigates the risk and allows for as many of our students as possible to return,” Cramer said.
She said the first option for students returning to school in fall is on a full-time, face-to-face basis at all grade levels. She said face coverings will be mandatory in common spaces within the building and in situations where 6 feet of physical distancing can’t be guaranteed.
Cramer said the district will increase daily and weekly cleaning and disinfecting of all spaces. She also said the district has planned maintenance in place for all HVAC units within the district to increase airflow in all spaces. The district is working to reduce any shared objects between classrooms and students.
“We know and understand that this plan may not be feasible for all students,” Cramer said. “This plan allows the option for families to opt into a virtual model rather than daily in-person attendance as well. For families choosing face-to-face learning, it is the expectation that students are committed to attending school on a regular basis on regularly scheduled days.”
She said if a family choose face-to-face learning and later decides they would like to switch to a virtual platform, they may do so, but must remain in that platform for the remainder of the nine-week grading period once they make the transfer.
Cramer said face-to-face learning will be in a “cohort model” for students in 4K to fifth grade, which keeps a specific group of children together continuously with a grade-specific teacher. In sixth to 12th grades, a cohort model is not feasible.
“Students will follow their regularly scheduled classes daily with slight modifications in passing times and common times and safety precautions put in place for other times during the day,” Cramer said.
For families who may choose a virtual model, the expectation is that a student will remain with that model for a minimum of a nine week grading period. After nine weeks, a family can choose to move their child into a face-to-face model. The virtual model will include live engagement from staff members at scheduled times, access to recorded activities and class information, and opportunities to engage with teachers through a single learning platform. Students in the virtual model will be graded using traditional grading as established by the district.
Cramer said middle and high school grade point averages will be calculated. She said high school class rank will also be calculated.
She said the district and/or schools (with consideration from local health officials or other entities) may find the need to shift to an all-virtual model.
“It is our hope that this will not occur, but ample planning will be in place to allow the district to shift quickly and efficiently into a different model if necessitated by the health crisis,” Cramer said. “The district will monitor local and regional phasing plans and reports from local and state health departments to guide any considerations and decisions.”
Cramer said the district’s plan has been approved, but it may be revisited at their August school board meeting.
