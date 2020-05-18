JUNEAU — Officials in Juneau agreed Tuesday night on two target dates where they would move into their new city hall.
Juneau Mayor Dan Wegener said it would be either June 5 or 12 when staff would move from their current building at 150 Miller St., across from the Dodge County Administration Building, to a former Farmers and Merchants Bank, 405 Juneau St. The bank sold the building to the city for $165,000. Wegener said Dodge County had the building listed $274,800.
Wegener said the cost to renovate and convert the interior of the bank building into its new city hall came to approximately $100,000, but it will cost an additional $10,000 for blacktop work, signage, a flag pole, outdoor lighting and a handicap accessible ramp.
The alterations to the new building included construction of a new conference room, janitor's closet and handicap accessible, unisex restroom. Other alterations included finishing the existing open space area with new drywall, carpet and installation of ceiling tile in the council chambers. Also, a two-car garage was altered for use as two offices.
Wegener said the Juneau city officials moved into its current city hall, a former law office, in 1986.
