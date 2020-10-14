WHITEWATER — State Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, has raised questions regarding the leadership of two key units in the Wisconsin Department of Health Services responsible for the state’s response to COVID-19.
Stephanie Smiley is the director of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases and interim administrator of the Division of Public Health.
Nass said Gov. Tony Evers has repeatedly told the public that his administration is “following the science” and relying on experts.
However, Smiley, who is in charge of the state’s daily fight against COVID-19 has no medical or scientific training or degrees, Nass said. Smiley has two degrees, a bachelor of science in Art Teacher Education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Master of Arts in Homeland Security Studies from the Naval Postgraduate School. Prior to her current roles at DHS, Smiley had previously held the position of communications director for DHS.
“Governor Evers and DHS Secretary-Designee Palm need to answer serious questions regarding the personnel at DHS serving in vital roles without the appropriate education, training or experience,” Nass said. “Smiley leads the Communicable Diseases Bureau but has no education, training or experiences that would seem to make her qualified to serve in that role. She is also serving as the overall administrator for the Division of Public Health and clearly lacks any known basis for serving in that role, as well,” he added.
Nass noted that the DHS description of the duties and responsibility for the Bureau of Communicable Diseases includes promoting efforts to prevent and control communicable diseases among Wisconsin citizens. Implementing surveillance, control, and prevention measures; assisting local health departments, health care providers, and citizens to prevent and control the spread of communicable diseases; maintaining a statewide surveillance system; assisting in early identification and intervention of communicable diseases; and informing the public about ways to prevent and control communicable diseases.
Nass has asked DHS to provide details regarding Smiley’s background and the job descriptions and requirements that the Evers administration is using for these positions.
