WHITEWATER — Chancellor Dwight C. Watson announced the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s plans for the fall 2021 semester will include in-person classes and on-campus living and dining experiences as they were pre-pandemic. In addition, plans include athletics, arts and other expected activities.

“We at UW-Whitewater are always focused on student support and success,” Watson said. “We do not yet know what, if any, modifications — such as mask wearing and restrictions in class sizes — will remain in place as we return in the fall. Just as our protocols under COVID-19 have been based on county, state, and federal health department guidelines, our path to a safe fall 2021 will continue to be based on this guidance.”

To get to fall, Watson said everyone needs to continue to follow the Warhawk Social Covenant which is wear a mask when in public, stay socially distant when appropriate, wash hands regularly and get tested, and — when eligible — get vaccinated.

Currently enrolled students are encouraged to meet with their academic advisers to be ready for fall priority registration, April 5-16. Newly admitted students can sign up for Student Orientation, Advising, and Registration beginning March 1.

“We can’t wait to welcome you to the Warhawk family,” Watson said.

