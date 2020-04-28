JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson Board of Education held its reorganizational meeting Monday evening online, welcoming new member Matthew Peltier.
Peltier, an at-large representative for Area 4, will serve a three-year term on the board.
Peltier was administered his oath-of-office at the start of the meeting, as was Dick Lovett, also an Area 4 at-large representative, who was just re-elected to another three-year term.
Re-elected as president was Donna Bente, who has served in that position for the last year.
Re-elected as vice president was Terri Wenkman, who has served in that role for the past year.
Elected as clerk/deputy treasurer for the board was Lovett, replacing Tanya Ball.
Replacing Ron Bauer, who moved out of the district, Ball moved to the role of treasurer/deputy clerk for the board.
Bauer had also served as the district's Wisconsin Association of School Boards delegate last year, and he was replaced by Wenkman.
Wenkman served as the WASB alternate delegate last year. Having moved to the delegate position, she was replaced by Peltier as alternate.
Serving as the board's representative to Cooperative Educational Service Agency #2 last year was Lovett, and he will be returning to that position this year.
The district's representative to the Council for the Performing Arts has been instrumental music teacher Denise Tubman-Reichhoff and she will continue serving in that capacity.
The board will no longer have representatives to the Jefferson Education Association Labor Management Council and its counterpart with the Jefferson Support Staff Federation this year. These groups have not met for some time, Superintendent Mark Rollefson noted.
Last year, Wenkman and Lovett represented the board in negotiations with the Jefferson Education Association. Both will continue in that role this year.
Serving as JSSF negotiations representatives last year were Maze and Ball. They will continue in this role.
Rollefson has represented the district for some time on the Jefferson Community Foundation Board. He will continue in this role this year.
For some time, Laura Peachey, the district's director of business services, has represented the Jefferson schools on any Tax Incremental Financing District boards that might be formed or continue in the municipalities the district serves. She will continue in that capacity through the next year.
Athletic Director Steve Gee will again step up as the district's representative to the Jefferson Parks and Recreation Board.
Last year, Lovett and Bauer served on the district's Sponsorship Advisory Committee Board. Lovett will continue, and with the departure of Bauer, board member Glenn Fleming will step into the second spot.
Last year, West Elementary School teacher Jeanne Felton was elected as the district's representative on the Jefferson Library Board. However, partway through the last reorganizational year, she was replaced by Beth Pizano. Pizano was selected to continue in that role for the coming year.
