The Watertown Redevelopment Authority has revised its historic brochure of downtown structures.
More than 140 historic buildings and the Cole Memorial Bridge, located in Watertown’s Main Street Commercial Historic District, were recently photographed and documented for the Wisconsin Historical Society architectural listings found at: wisconsinhistory.org.
This project, led by the Watertown RDA with assistance from Melissa Lampe of the Watertown Main Street Program, updates information that is more than 30 years old.
According to Lampe, an intensive survey of historical sites in Watertown was conducted in 1987, which led to the 1989 creation of the Main Street Commercial Historic District, she said. Since that time, four additional historic neighborhoods in Watertown have also been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The city's other historic districts include the South Washington Historic District; North Washington Historic District; Clyman Street Historic District; and Richards Hill Historic District.
“As I look through the photos of the downtown taken in 1987, it’s pleasing to see that many of these properties have either been restored or remain well-cared for,” Lampe said. “The new photos taken as part of this update show a great then-and-now comparison, and are an important addition to the Wisconsin Historical Society’s archives.”
“The Wisconsin Historical Society plays an important role in helping communities collect, preserve, and share stories,” said Joseph DeRose, survey and registration historian with the Wisconsin Historical Society. “Often, buildings are taken for granted and tend not to be noticed,” he added. “A public’s knowledge of history has profound societal, cultural, and economic benefits…history is the starting point for understanding how we got to now. By protecting and updating historical structures and places, communities are not only restoring a historical and cultural sense of place, but attracting new businesses and providing new experiences for residents and visitors to enjoy.”
“Watertown has made great strides in this direction,” Lampe said. "By investing in the restoration of our buildings and creating a new open space to compliment and respect its historical surroundings, we are seeing a resurgence in interest in our downtown district. Within the past 15 months, six key Main Street buildings have sold and are now in the process of renovation. Much of this is happening because the city is investing in the downtown.”
A by-product of the documentation project is an 85-page digital booklet containing over 180 color photographs with corresponding data including the catalog number, historic building name as listed with the State Historical Society, and the current address and present day use or reference name of the property.
The digital booklet is available at no cost under the news tab on the RDA’s website: watertownredevelopment.org.
