We offer many online tools and services to save you time. Here are five that can make your life easier:
- Open your own personal my Social Security account, which will enable you to request a replacement Social Security card, verify your earnings, get future benefit estimates, obtain benefit verification letters, and more atwww.ssa.gov/myaccount. We’ve recently added some new features like the Retirement Calculator to make doing business with us easier than ever.
- Need answers to your Social Security-related questions? Visit our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.ssa.gov/faq.
- You can complete and submit our online application for retirement benefits in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement.
- Access our publications library — we have online booklets and pamphlets (including audio versions) on key subjects at www.ssa.gov/pubs.
- Check out our blog for Social Security news and updates: Social Security Matters at blog.ssa.gov.
Please feel free to share these pages with your friends and family.
