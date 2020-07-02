The Watertown Public Library is open to the public Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons are able to come into the building to select materials, pick up holds, check out, use the photocopier/fax machine and use the computer lab. Patrons should limit their time in the building to approximately one hour. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. For those not comfortable entering the building to pick up holds, the library still offers curbside service. Call the library upon arrival and staff will bring held items to the vehicle. No appointment is necessary. The library will add Saturday hours, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting July 11.
Summer Library Challenge 2020 is underway. The program is all virtual this year. One can register at watertownpubliclibrary.beanstack.org and start logging reading and activities. Participants have a chance to win a prize envelope, free book and SuperDraw tickets for grand prizes. The program is for all ages.
Programs for the coming week:
Teen Mindfulness Mondays – Monday July 6 at 10 a.m. Teen Mindfulness Mondays will meet virtually via Zoom to focus on ways to practice mindfulness, meditative, and self-care activities for tweens and teens. Registration is required to receive Zoom access link and event password.
Special Summer Readers – Tuesday, July 7 at 10 a.m. Each week visit the library YouTube page or Facebook page for new videos with Special Summer Readers sharing favorite picture books. One will see many new and some familiar faces of people who are leaders in the Watertown community.
Bad Joke Wednesday — Wednesday, July 8 at 8:30 a.m. Join on YouTube Channel to start the day off with a joke. A new video will be posted each week to YouTube Channel, and will remain available for you to watch whenever it is convenient.
Miss Tina Time — Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m. Join Miss Tina for a fun-filled virtual story time each week. Videos will be shared on the library YouTube page as well as on Facebook each week. Read books from Little University story time, sing songs and rhymes from Baby Bounce, and enjoy some fun library time each week from the comfort of home.
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm Summer Shorts — Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. Join Miss Beth for Read, Rhyme, Rhythm from home.
Teen Pay-it-Forward Fridays — Friday, July 10 @ 10:00 am: We’ll provide ideas and/or discussion on ways for tweens and teens to “Pay it Forward” by engaging in positive activities to benefit others within our community and/or send positive messaging out into the world.
Adult Storytime — Friday, July 10 at 3 p.m. Tune into YouTube Channel to hear Jamie read an excerpt from a different book. These readings will be from a variety of books, both fiction and nonfiction, poetry, short story or anything in between.
Ongoing programs throughout the month include Where in Watertown Family Scavenger Hunts. Travel through Watertown to find clues. Solve the riddle and win a gift card to one of Watertown’s businesses. New hunts will be available July 8 and Aug. 3. Pick up a hunt sheet at the library or print a copy from home on the website or Facebook page. One prize per family per hunt while supplies last. Read the clues and then travel to the location and look for a sign in the windows to indicate the answers. Once hunts are completed, bring them to the children’s desk to redeem a prize.
Take and Make Kids Crafts and S.T.E.A.M. kits will be available for pick up every day this summer. Each week will feature a new preschool and school age craft or S.T.E.A.M. activity to take home. Craft kits will be available on a table in the lobby. One kit per child per week. Instructions and all necessary supplies will be provided with the exception of glue/glue sticks, scissors, markers, crayons, or tape if needed.
Adult virtual book clubs are being held each month. Books are available on Hoopla (www.hoopladigital.com). In July, the book is “A Kind of Freedom” by Margaret Wilkinson Sexton. In order to participate, request to join the virtual book club group on Facebook. There are written discussion throughout the month, and the group meets via Zoom the last Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. to discuss the book.
