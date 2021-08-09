JUNEAU — Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a wrong way driver near Beaver Dam Saturday.
At approximately 2:03 p.m. Saturday in the southbound traffic lanes of State Highway 151 approximately two-tenths of a mile north of County Highway B in the Town of Beaver Dam.
The initial investigation showed a southbound Kia State Highway 151 in the left/inside traffic lane and a northbound Mazda on State Highway 151, traveling the wrong way in the southbound traffic lane. The vehicles collided head-on, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
The Mazda driver, who was the lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County medical examiner. The Kia driver was transported to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison with life threatening injuries.
The sole passenger in the Kia died while being transported to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
The southbound traffic lanes of State Highway 151 were closed for approximately three hours as the scene was being cleared and the crash was being investigated.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County medical examiner.
Assisting at the scene were the Beaver Dam fire department, Beaver Dam paramedics, Beaver Dam police, Dodge County Emergency Response Team and the Dodge County Highway Department.
