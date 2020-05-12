JUNEAU — A woman from rural Beaver Dam died Sunday from injuries she sustained from a two-vehicle crash Thursday in the Town of Calamus.
According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 9:47 a.m. in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 at County Highway DE.
An initial investigation revealed Jessica A. Cartwright, 42, of rural Beaver Dam was eastbound on County Highway DE and stopped at a stop sign posted at the intersection with U.S. Highway 151. While Cartwright began driving east, Kallie S. Reisinger, 30, of Beaver Dam was southbound in a GMC Acadia on U.S. Highway 151 reaching the intersection with County Highway DE.
Cartwright continued eastbound and across the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 151, which caused Reisinger to strike the driver’s side of Cartwright’s Impala, a media report from the sheriff’s office stated.
Reisinger and her 3-year-old daughter, who was restrained in a car seat, sustained minor injuries and were transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
Cartwright sustained serious injuries and was transported by Beaver Dam EMS to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
Cartwright was immediately flown by Flight for Life to Aurora Hospital in Summit. She died Sunday.
The crash is being investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County medical examiner.
Assisting on scene were Beaver Dam Fire Department and Paramedics.
