JUNEAU — A 19-year-old Juneau man, who applied at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office as a jailer, made his initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court Tuesday charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
If convicted on all counts, Jeremy Slayton could be sentenced up to 250 years in prison.
Slayton appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Tuesday. Slayton was placed on a $1,000 cash bond. As conditions of the bond, Slayton can’t use or possess any devices that are capable of accessing the internet and also can’t have any unsupervised contact with minors.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s detective began investigating a report by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Nov. 5. Dropbox reported in August that four images of child pornography were uploaded in the cloud based on storage service.
The sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for information in the Dropbox. In total, there were three 214 MB (130,306,048) of data, including three .pdf files, one Word document and two zip files containing 62.2 MB (65,228,800) of data containing 224 files. Ten child pornography images were found.
The detective did not have far to go far to find Slayton.
According to the criminal complaint, Slayton had applied for employment with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the detective was in contact with him while pretending to perform background check. The detective discovered Slayton was interested in a position in the jail, and he planned on finishing getting his degree. Slayton agreed to come to the sheriff’s office for an interview. However when at the sheriff’s office, Slayton was questioned about the child pornography, which he denied uploading to Dropbox. Slayton also denied anyone else using his computer.
According to the complaint, Slayton was identified in the records from Dropbox with the email address Slayton had given the detective. The IP address was registered as being accessible to Slayton at his Juneau home.
Slayton has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 23 at Dodge County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.