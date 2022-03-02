Since mid-January, Brad Blanke has been mulling over whether he should run as a write-in candidate for the city’s mayoral position in April. He decided Monday night to go for it.
Blanke, 45, of 1208 Lisbon St., who served for two terms as District 9 alderperson from 2007 to 2011, also served two, two-year terms on Watertown’s Zoning Board of Appeals and Park, Recreation and Forestry Commission. He said he also holds a bachelor’s of science degree in history and political science and a bachelor’s of science degree in education in social studies.
He said he has a number of concerns about pay raises for the mayor’s office, higher salaries for staff, reassessment and a proposed wheel tax for city residents.
He will run against incumbent Mayor Emily McFarland April 5.
McFarland was going to square-off against Jorge Monterrey. However, after city staff reviewed the signatures Monterrey collected, they announced that they found many of them invalid, which means he did not have enough valid signatures to put his name on the April 5 ballot.
The mayoral position for a city the size of Watertown requires a minimum of 200 and a maximum of 400 signatures, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Monterrey collected 217 signatures during his campaign, but upon examination by the city clerk there were only 190.
Watertown Daily Times will offer more on McFarland and Blanke before the election.
