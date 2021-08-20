BEAVER DAM — The Dodge County Public Health Unit will be offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Dodge County Fair east of Beaver Dam this weekend.
The clinics will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. each day.
The clinic will be held in the commercial building.
The vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older and second doses will be available. For more information, call the vaccine hotline at 920-386-4830.
