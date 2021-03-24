On Monday, the American Red Cross blood drive held in Watertown netted 78 pints of blood.
The blood drive continued Tuesday at Christ United Methodist Church.
On day one, there were 50 pints of whole blood donated and 14 double donors for a total of 78 pints.
Multiple gallon and gallon donors included Robert Webster, 26 gallons; Thomas Schultz, 24 gallons; Patricia Kuerschner, 14 gallons; Victor Krueger and Robert Lippert, nine gallons; Joanne Duckworth, four gallons; Renee Messerschmidt and Wendy Thayer three gallons; and Judith Frohling, one gallon.
Power Reds donors included Karen Borth, Herbert Buss, Patrick Chwala, Edwin Hahn, Tim Haversack, Kyle Kunert, Robert Lippert, Bill Neeman, Michael Rowohlt, Jeffrey Schlatter, Thomas Schultz, Wendy Thayer, and Robert Webster.
Other donors were Pamela Bast, Michael Beffel, Deborah Bukatz, Lawrence Carlson, Heidi Deglow, Amy Ernest, Tonette Flint, Donnell Geib, Vickie Genz, Colleen Good, Terry Stanley, Evelyn Hadju, James Hoefler, Catherine Ihde, Alan Jeffers, Gayle Johnson, Tania Johnson, Aaron Jones, Tina Jurgensen, Linda Kilps, Barbara Krueger, Nicole Loppnow, Beverly Lorenz, John McConville, Martin Kimberly, Kenna Munyon, Paul Neis, Lisa Riedl, Rhonda Ritshcke, Timothy Roets, Meghn Rudolph, Shelley Saxby, Cynthia Schlatter, Carol Schloesser, Erik Schubert, Evan Schubert, Peter Schubert, Cynthia Schultz, Sandra Schultz, Derrick Sorenson, Cayla Stifler, Jerome Teska, Becky Tiearney, Ellen Tucker, Sharon Uttech, Robie Wolter, Ursula Yaeggi, Sandra Young, Tom Young, and Judith Zillmer.
