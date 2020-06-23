IRON RIDGE — Every year, thousands of farmers and commercial grain handlers risk their lives by entering grain bins to remove clumped or rotted grain.
As rural communities have come to know all too well, an accident in a grain bin can quickly turn deadly.
In just seconds, adults can sink to their waist in flowing grain, rendering them completely trapped without the proper rescue devices. These accidents result in dozens of lost lives each year, and deaths increased in 2019 and early 2020 due to the wet harvest.
To lead the fight against these common accidents, the country’s leading insurer of farms and ranches, Nationwide, in partnership with the National Educational Center for Agricultural Safety, awarded 41 departments across the country with life-grain rescue tubes and hands-on training to prepare them to respond when grain happen. The Iron Ridge Fire Department was one of those departments who received the life-grain rescue tubes. Campbellsport Volunteer Fire Department and the Chilton Fire Department also were recipients of the life-saving rescue tubes.
