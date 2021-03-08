TOWN OF IXONIA — Ebert’s Greenhouse Village may soon be expanding. Mark Ebert, owner of the Ixonia business, W1795 Fox Road, is seeking approval from the Town Board to allow for a new 6,600-square-foot greenhouse and to expand and renovate the existing store.
Ebert will be in attendance at the Town Board meeting Monday to discuss the project.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. today at the Town Hall, W1195 Marietta Ave.
