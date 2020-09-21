In the Sept. 17 front page article, “Mayor says number of cases leveling off,” the contained incorrect information. Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said Watertown teachers would be fitted for masks, but later said “health room staff” would be fitted for masks.Also, information about the iWave system was inadvertently attributed to McFarland and the article should have said it came from the website or the maker of the device.We regret the error.

