From where I sit, I can smell the yummy goodies of Jefferson.

For our restaurants cannot be out done.

Freshly made donuts at Bon Ton’s or maybe Wedl’s burgers to eat.

Generations of great recipes, I will need to burn off all these treats.

It is not that far of a walk for me to go get a snack.

Wonderful “das essen”, Jefferson does not lack.

This year is so special; I cannot wait for the big gig.

It’s finally time to commerate our 50th, so let us celebrate real big!

Recommended for you

Load comments