JEFFERSON — An Ixonia man who originally faced 13 counts of felony possession of child pornography in Jefferson County Circuit Court saw those charges reduced Monday to one in a plea deal and is scheduled for sentencing in late May.
Kendrick F. Nash faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $100,000.
Nash, 57, of N7984 Preserve Park Drive, Ixonia, was convicted Monday on one count of felony possession of child pornography in the court of Judge Robert Dehring. Dehring dismissed and read into the court record four counts of the same offense, while eight more, in a separate court file, were dismissed outright.
A criminal complaint on file at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Office stated that law enforcement investigators discovered Nash was allegedly using a computer and cell phones to view child porn images between Oct. 24, 2019 and Jan. 31, 2020.
According to the complaint in the latest matter, “The defendant (Nash) was asked (by investigators) if he was trading child pornography. The defendant stated that, on occasion, he would receive images of adult females from other Instagram users and if he received something that was ‘iffy’ as to age, he would delete the image and would not save any images to his Instagram account. The defendant stated that he stopped using the account several months ago, because his son, had told him the account may have been hacked. The defendant stated that his son reported that he had gained a large amount of followers in a short amount of time, and it was possible that someone else was doing something to control the account. The defendant stated that the account was shut down and he had a new account under the user name kendrick.nash. It was learned during the investigation that the defendant attempted to delete the Instagram account and attempted suicide shortly after he spoke to the detectives from the Hartford Police Department.”
The complaint went on to say that a warrant was obtained for Nash’s Instagram account.
“Approximately 70 images preserved from the account were determined to be child pornography,” the complaint said, with investigators noting that two IP addresses to which Nash would have had access were connected to the offenses.
Other evidence of Nash viewing child porn on cellular phones was also mentioned in the criminal complaint.
Sentencing for Nash is set for May 20 at 10:30 a.m.
