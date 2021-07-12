Next year, the city will undergo its property assessment revaluation.

Watertown Common Council members approved Tuesday a contract with Accurate Appraisal allowing the firm to perform an exterior revaluation of properties in 2022, a maintenance assessment in 2023, a market update assessment in 2024 and a maintenance assessment in 2025.

The new values of the reassessment would be first reflected on residents’ tax bills in December 2022.

The city moved away from Associated Appraisal, which proposed $540,000 for an exterior revaluation followed by three years of a maintenance-only assessment.

Accurate Appraisal provided multiple options, but the one recommended to the council was $523,400 for an exterior revaluation, followed by two years of maintenance-only assessments and then a market update in 2025. The $523,400 will be paid in annual installments of $130,850.

The city last underwent a property assessment revaluation in 2012.

Watertown Clerk/Treasurer Elissa Friedl said Watertown’s assessment ratio has been below 90% since 2018, which means the state is requiring it be updated. She said the city would face a state-supervised revaluation in the next couple of years if it does not meet the state requirements to assess within 10% of its full value in a four-year period.

Friedl did not have the exact assessment ratio for 2021, but said the ratio for 2020 was 83% for the Jefferson County side of Watertown, and 82% for the Dodge County portion of the city.

