In an increasingly challenging world for law enforcement and the public, the Watertown Police Department has been reaccredited by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group.
“WILEAG’s primary mission is to offer a voluntary and affordable method of achieving professionalism through the accreditation of law enforcement agencies and to assist those agencies to better serve their communities,” a statement from the Watertown Police Department said. "Accreditation is a progressive and time-proven way of helping institutions evaluate and improve their overall performance. The key to any successful accreditation system lies in the consensus of published standards (and) obtaining a clear statement of professional objectives.”
WILEAG said it promotes excellence in law enforcement through its participation in a voluntary law enforcement agency accreditation program.
"The department has to show proof for each section," Watertown Police Department Administrative Capt. Ben Olsen said. "For example, for the management of resistance/aggression, we have to demonstrate that our policy is consistent with state guidelines. We also demonstrate compliance with use-of-force reporting, post use-of-force reviews for all use-of-force incidents and an annual use of force analysis to see if there are any patterns or trends."
Olsen said Dispatcher Jill Petig, Officer Kathy Riedl, Detective Jeremy Lingle and Olsen, himself, compiled the proofs.
"The entire department needs to be recognized for not only their help, but constant conformity with the rigorous standards set by WILEAG,” Olsen said.
Watertown has participated in the program since 2009 and Olsen said every three years it is due for an official assessment.
"We have successfully completed all assessments," Olsen said. "I can’t speak to agencies that have failed, but I can say that when issues are discovered, the assessment team will give you time to correct the issue and then stop back to ensure compliance."
Olsen said "issues" were discovered during the department's last assessment and ranged from minor updates needing to be made to policies, to providing the most up-to-date information as required by law to victims of crimes.
"Changes were made either during the on-site visit, or within the time given," he said.
According to Olsen, accreditation is most important to the professionalism of the Watertown Police Department, especially in today’s environment.
"Employees have comfort knowing that they are operating under the same guidance as many other agencies in Wisconsin," he said. "We’re not just doing things the 'Watertown' way. We are guided by a team of professionals that have spent countless hours researching and discussing ways to handle all aspects of policing."
Olsen said he thinks insurance companies recognize the Watertown department's commitment, as well, because some costs of seeking accreditation status are covered through the department's insurance.
"For these reasons, I think it is obvious that we need to continue being accredited," he said. "I think it’s just going to be a matter of time until all agencies will have to demonstrate compliance and have outsiders inspect their organization."
"Accredited agencies demonstrate compliance with applicable standards, and overall, all aspects of law enforcement administration and operations,” WILEAG said. "Watertown is one of 42 agencies throughout the State of Wisconsin that are fully accredited. There are approximately 500 law enforcement agencies in the state. It is WILEAG’s goal of ensuring that all accredited agencies in Wisconsin are embracing the best policing practices throughout the country, while also addressing those issues unique to policing in Wisconsin.”
Olsen said the department allowed six members from outside agencies to inspect all aspects of the police department.
"We think this is important, given the current issues we are facing in policing,” Olsen said. "We strive to maintain a transparent organization.”
Examined were:
- Organization and management.
- Personnel services.
- Recruitment/selection.
- Commendations/disciplinary procedures.
- Management of resistance/aggression.
- Operations.
- Transport, processing, and temporary confinement of detainees.
- Community relations.
- Communications.
- Records.
- Evidence/property integrity.
- Training, critical incidents.
- Victim/witness assistance.
