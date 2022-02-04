Watertown Common Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize the sale of $2.7 million in general obligation promissory notes to pay for infrastructure improvements and new equipment.
Including interest and principle, the city will pay $3,253,420 in total for the borrowing; and, post-sale, the city will have $37.6 million on its existing general unlimited tax debt outstanding.
The notes are general obligations of the city, and all the taxable property in Watertown is subject to the levy of a tax to pay the principal of and interest on the notes as they become due which tax be levied without limitation as to the rate or amount.
Currently, Moody’s Investors Service assigns a Aa3 rating to Watertown’s $2.7 million general obligation promissory notes. The rating, which remains unchanged from 2021, reflects the city’s moderately sized, growing tax base that benefits from its location between Madison and Milwaukee, a stable and satisfactory financial profile and manageable pension liabilities.
The 2022 budget project list includes: two police squad cars, $110,000; EMS monitor, $35,000; fire command vehicle, $65,000, and ambulance pcowerload system, $27,000; window replacements for the health department building, $47,000; garage doors for the street department, $36,000; spray decking for the aquatic center, $20,000; bathrooms, $720,000, truck, $38,000, and shop renovation, $20,000 for the parks department; annual streets, seal coating and sidewalks, $1,467,300, design work for the bridges, $110,000, seawall, and $40,000 for the public works department. The total borrowing amount comes to $2,735,300.
There is no tax incremental finance district to help offset the costs of the projects. A TIF is a public financing method that is used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure and other community-involvement projects.
Watertown Finance Director and Treasurer Mark Stevens said the city decided to borrow rather than budget for its 2022 projects because the limitations placed on municipalities and what they can budget for in their general funds make it difficult to incorporate one-time large expenses without sacrificing revenues from the state.
“With that said, we’re proud that we’re continuing our ongoing practice to retire more than we’re borrowing,” Stevens said. “The budget (2022) includes the payment of $5.4 million in debt almost twice the new borrowed amount of $2.74 million.”
