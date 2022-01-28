JEFFERSON — April’s election will bring fresh faces to the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, but will result in the loss of considerable institutional knowledge, as several longtime veterans bid farewell to the panel.
Among the big names to leave the board will be Mike Kelly, who represents Milford and Waterloo in District 2; Greg David of Watertown in District 3; Amy Rinard, Ixonia, District 9; Lloyd Zastrow, Concord and Ixonia, District 10, Laura Payne, Oakland and Cambridge, District 16; Conor Nelan, Fort Atkinson, District 27 and Dick Schultz, Fort Atkinson, District 28.
The Daily Times contacted these supervisors to ask them to reflect on their time on the board and to obtain comment on their reasons for leaving, which are many and varied. Responding were Schultz, Rinard and Payne. Also chiming in with words of praise for the retiring contingent was county board Chairman Steve Nass, who said he will miss all of these experienced supervisors.
“They’ve done yeoman’s work this past term — in some cases beyond the call of duty,” Nass said.
Nass recognized the vets for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic from the first day of the latest term with Zoom and computer issues, the 2020 census redistricting, what he called “a testy national election” and their study and approval of the largest bond issue in Jefferson County’s history to remodel the courthouse and jail.
Nass added that there were several controversial zoning issues faced by the county board recently and supervisors updated the Jefferson County Comprehensive Plan and corresponding zoning ordinance. On top of that, there was the tornado that ripped through Concord and Ixonia, damaging numerous properties, including Zastrow’s.
“And then there were all the ‘normal’ county issues,” Nass said.
Schultz
At the conclusion of this term, Schultz will have been on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors for a dozen years.
“I became aware of someone in my district interested in serving that I think will be very good,” Schultz said this week, explaining his decision to step away from county government. “I was very interested in some major issues early on and got quite involved with them. Selecting a location for the new highway shop and getting it done was a big issue. Purchasing the Kemmeter property for the expansion of Dorothy Carnes Park was also a bit controversial, since some just didn’t want to spend the money. The board eventually accomplished both projects and both results are something to be proud of. There have been some major personnel changes, including the county administrator. The board did a good job filling that position. Ben Wehmeier has been excellent. Currently, the board is considering the badly needed remodeling of the courthouse and jail. That is going to be pricey, but it is badly needed. I have enjoyed my service on this board, but there comes a time to just step aside and let others serve.”
Rinard
Like Schultz, Rinard has been on the board for 12 years. This term, she is the board’s vice-chair.
“I was the first county board member to raise the issue of broadband as a county priority and I kept pushing the issue,” Rinard said. “I’m sure people were sick of me talking about broadband. But, now, expanding access to affordable broadband is a key priority in the county’s strategic plan and county funds have been devoted to improving broadband infrastructure.”
Rinard has been the chairwoman of the county board’s Broadband Working Group since it was created.
“We’ve worked with local Internet providers on several rounds of state grant applications, succeeding in getting millions of dollars in grants to complete projects that allow more people throughout the county to get internet service at broadband speeds,” she said. “There’s more work to be done, but it’s especially rewarding for me to know that Jefferson County, now, is fully committed to this important effort.”
Rinard said that, early in her second term on the board, an amendment she wrote to the county’s zoning ordinance was approved that has allowed people who live in areas outside cities and villages to keep a small flock of five laying hens, no matter the size of the lot on which they live.
“Previously, it was necessary to have a minimum lot size of two acres to have even one chicken,” she said. “This may sound like an odd thing to cite as a contribution, but I love chickens and think many more people should raise a few hens for eggs, if they can. You don’t have to worry about supply chain issues or mysterious labels on egg cartons when you have your own chickens making eggs for you in your backyard.”
Rinard also said that, this term, as chairwoman of the executive committee, she fought hard to make significant improvements to the joint development agreement between the county, the Town of Ixonia and We Energies, related to the liquid natural-gas facility being built in her district.
“For me, this was a really difficult, stressful, even ugly fight, with personal attacks leveled against me by Ixonia Town Board members and town employees,” she said. “But, with support from other county board members, who were willing to listen to concerns about the project raised by my neighbors and constituents, the final document — while it still leaves a lot to be desired — is a better deal for Ixonia residents than when it first came before my committee.”
Rinard said she is leaving the board, in part, because she doesn’t think it’s a good idea for the same people to run repeatedly for county and town board seats, “until they’ve held these offices, literally, for decades.”
“Twelve years seemed to me like long enough,” she said. “New people bring needed, new perspectives to these boards. Plus, having found myself during most of the last two years on the front lines in the battle over the Ixonia LNG project, I just need a break. Looking back on my 12 years on the county board, I take a lot of satisfaction in my contributions and it was a very rewarding experience. But, you don’t have to hold elective office to serve your community and I intend to continue working to make a positive difference in Ixonia and Jefferson County.”
Payne
Payne departs the board with eight years of service to her credit.
“As an active county board supervisor and member of many committees over my four terms, I believe my participation has been meaningful and has contributed to the success of our county,” she said. “I feel that I have many accomplishments — too many to summarize.”
She did hit some of what she deemed, her “highlights.”
“As chair of the county board’s buildings and grounds committee, I played a key role in directing the planning for the large project to renovate the courthouse, and the sheriff’s department and jail annex that will begin this year,” she said. “l was abIe to use my experience and knowledge as an engineer to help guide this work. It was important to me that the plans addressed current needs, including critical mechanical and safety upgrades, as well as accommodated future space demands, and that Jefferson County taxpayers get the most benefit for their tax dollars. I’m proud of my work in helping the county achieve all those goals in this project.”
Payne said that, as a member of the building and grounds committee, formerly the infrastructure committee, she insisted that, when the two restrooms on the second floor at the north end of the courthouse were gutted and renovated several years ago, the locations of the women’s and men’s rooms be switched, with the women’s occupying the larger space.
“With the vast majority of county employees being women, as well as about half of the people who come into the courthouse every day being female, it seemed like a no-brainer to me that the original, tiny ladies’ room space was totally inadequate,” she said. “But, as the only woman on the committee then, this was a hard sell. Ultimately, my arguments prevailed.”
As a member of the Jefferson County Strategic Planning Committee, Payne strongly supported the county’s effort to expand broadband access in underserved areas. The county received two broadband grants from the State Public Service Commission to help pay for new towers, including what she called, “a much needed one” in the Cambridge area that brought new high speed Internet service to many.
“And, this term, I took a great interest in standing up for residents of Ixonia and advocating for them while the county board’s executive committee negotiated the joint development agreement between the county, town and We Energies. That still is a flawed document, but improvements were made and some concerns of residents did get addressed,” she said.
Payne said that, although she represents the Town of Oakland and a small portion of the Village of Cambridge, her community crosses into Dane County, with the majority of the village in Dane County. She is also near the Town of Christiana and the Village of Rockdale.
“To better serve my community, I have also been involved with two Cambridge area groups, the Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network and Friends of the CamRock to Glacial Drumlin Connector Trail,” she said. “Both committees are a great collaboration of community members, and elected officials and staff from the Village of Cambridge, towns, Dane County and Jefferson County. Our accomplishments are due to the hard work, dedication and collaboration of everyone involved. … I am very dedicated to these groups and will continue to be involved after I am no longer the Jefferson County Board Supervisor for District 16, as I still want to be of service to my community.”
Payne said she feels strongly that the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors should be more representative of county residents, with more women members, people of different backgrounds and more members who are not retired, but who have full time jobs.
“For all of my eight years on the board, I have juggled my county board obligations with the demands of my full-time job as an engineer and taking care of my family,” she said. “This was all do-able until this year, when my job responsibilities really took off and I got very busy. I reluctantly made the decision not to run again for the county board, but I leave with a sense of accomplishment knowing my time on the board did make a difference.”
“I applaud and thank every one of the supervisors for hanging in there,” Nass said, “but I also can understand that it can tire you. Citizens need to remember that serving on this board is not just going to meetings. It’s homework, taking phone calls from constituents, helping to resolve their issues and, in the end, using the best judgement, with the information at hand, to make a decision to do the best for Jefferson County.”
Nass said that, above all, supervisors must live with their decisions.
“I applaud them all. They are citizens who have given their time and in some cases, their treasure, to represent and serve their neighbors for minimal compensation,” he said. “This is the bedrock of our democracy, a true citizen love of country and county. So I urge new supervisors to take heed and carry on with the congenial, non-partisan, ‘get-it-done attitude’ and work ethic of those who have gone before.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.