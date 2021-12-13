Several elected positions in Dodge and Jefferson county municipalities, school districts and county boards are available to the best-suited candidates in the spring 2022 election, set for April 5.
Nomination papers are currently available from respective clerks throughout the area and are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 4, 2022. Several candidates have begun circulating papers.
Notifications of non-candidacy are due the second Friday before the nomination papers deadline.
Primaries, if necessary, will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
The positions that will be on the spring ballot include:
Dodge County Board of Supervisors
On the county board of supervisors, all 33 positions are open for a new term of two years, to succeed the incumbents listed whose terms are scheduled to expire on April 18, 2022.
Due to redistricting, some district boundaries changed and have been renumbered.
District 1 — Edwin Benter, Town of Fox Lake.
District 2 — Russell Kottke, Town of Trenton, and Mary J. Bobholz, Town of Beaver Dam.
District 3 — Dale Macheel, Town of Westford.
District 4 — Vacant.
District 5 — Nancy Kavazanjian, Town of Beaver Dam.
District 6 — Donald Hilgendorf, Village of Kekoskee.
District 7 — Vacant.
District 8 — Richard L. Greshay, City of Horicon.
District 9 — Andrew Johnson, Town of Hubbard.
District 10 — Daniel L. Siegmann, Town of Rubicon.
District 11 — David Guckenberger, Town of Ashippun.
District 12 — Vacant.
District 13 — Karen Kuehl, City of Mayville.
District 14 — Robert Boelk, Jr., City of Mayville.
District 15 — Timothy J. Kemmel, Village of Brownsville, and Richard W. Fink, Town of Theresa.
District 16 — Benjamin Priesgen, Village of Lomira.
District 17 — Larry Bischoff, Town of Hustisford.
District 18 — Jeffrey Caine, Town of Clyman.
District 19 — Allen Behl, Town of Lebanon.
District 20 — Jeff Berres, Town of Shields, and Joseph M. Marsik, Town of Elba.
District 21 — Cathy Houchin, City of Watertown.
District 22 — Jenifer Hedrick, City of Watertown.
District 23 — David Frohling, City of Watertown.
District 24 — Dennis Schmidt, City of Juneau.
District 25 — Travis Schultz, City of Waupun, and Kira Sheahan-Malloy, City of Waupun.
District 26 — Thomas Nickel, City of Waupun.
District 27 — Vacant.
District 28 — Donna L. Maly, City of Beaver Dam.
District 29 — Dan Hilbert, City of Beaver Dam.
District 30 — Haley B. Kenevan, City of Beaver Dam.
District 31 — Kevin Burnett, City of Beaver Dam.
District 32 — Lisa L. Derr, City of Beaver.
District 33 — Del Yaroch, City of Beaver Dam.
Town of Clyman
The Town of Clyman has two open supervisors’ positions on the April ballot. The incumbents are Tim Dornfeld and Paul Kuphall. All terms are two years beginning on April 19, 2022.
Town of Emmet
There is no election for town board in Emmet this spring.
Town of Herman
There is no election for town board in Herman this spring.
Town of Hustisford
There is no election for town board in Hustisford this spring.
Town of Lebanon
There is no election for town board in Lebanon this spring.
Town of Lowell
There is no election for town board in Lowell this spring.
Town of Oak Grove
There is no election for town board in Oak Grove this spring.
Town of Portland
There is no election for town board in Portland this spring.
Town of Rubicon
There is no election for town board in Rubicon this spring.
Town of Shields
There is no election for town board in Shields this spring.
Village of Clyman
The Village of Clyman has two of four trustees positions coming open in the April election. The incumbents are Beth Baehmann and Keith Braunschweig. All terms are for two years.
Village of Hustisford
The Village of Hustisford has three of its six trustee positions coming open in the April election. The incumbents are Andrew Buchanan, Ted Engelbart and Cynthia Stroessner. The terms are for two years.
Village of Lowell
The Village of Lowell has two trustee positions on the April ballot. The incumbents are George Anetsberger and Jared Landsee.
Village of Neosho
The Village of Neosho has a village president, which is a one-year term, and two village trustee positions, which are two-year terms, open this spring. The incumbents are Chris Oldenhoff, village president, and Brian Lastovich and Jennifer Rodriguez, village trustees.
Village of Reeseville
The Village of Reeseville has three trustee positions on the April ballot. The incumbents are Chris Abell, Grant Rushing and Debrah Casperson. All terms are for two years.
City of Juneau
The City of Juneau has a mayor and three aldermen positions expiring in April. The incumbents are Richard Evans, District 1; Jane Fude, District 2; and John Schuster, District 3; and Mayor Daniel Wegener. All terms are for two years.
City of Watertown
The City of Watertown has a mayor and four alderpersons on their April ballot. The incumbents include Mayor Emily McFarland and aldermen Karen Wendt, District 2, Wards 5, 6 and 7; Dan Bartz, District 4, Wards 14 and 15; Cassandra Wagner, District 6, Wards 3 and 4; and Bob Wetzel, District 8, Wards 20, 21 and 22. The mayor’s term is for three years. The aldermanic terms are for two years.
Dodgeland School
District
The Dodgeland School District has three positions opening on the April ballot. Incumbents are David Beal representing City of Juneau/Town of Oak Grove; Andrew Oemig representing Village and Town of Lowell and Town of Beaver Dam; and Serene Seufzer, representing Village and Town of Lowell and Town of Beaver Dam. The term of office for a school board member is three years.
Hustisford School District
The Hustisford School District has three positions on their April ballot. Incumbents include, for the rural positon, John Bohonek and for an at-large seat Kevin Muche. There is also a vacant position to represent the village. The term of office for a school board member is three years.
Jefferson County Board of Supervisors
On the county board of supervisors, all 30 positions are open for a new term of two years, to succeed the incumbents listed below whose terms are scheduled to expire on April 18, 2022.
District 1 — Richard Jones, Wards 1, 2, 3, 4 City of Waterloo.
District 2 — Mike Kelly, Wards 1, 2 Town of Milford; Ward 1 Town of Waterloo; Ward 5 City of Waterloo.
District 3 — Greg David, Wards 1, 2 Town of Watertown, Wards 8, 19 City of Watertown.
District 4 — Karl Zarling, Wards 9, 10 City of Watertown.
District 5 — James Braughler — 2nd Vice Chair, Wards 11, 12 City of Watertown.
District 6 — Dan Herbst, Wards 15, 16 City of Watertown.
District 7 — Dwayne Morris, Wards 13, 14 City of Watertown.
District 8 — Michael Wineke, Wards 17, 18 City of Watertown.
District 9 — Amy Rinard — Vice Chair, Wards 1, 2, 5, 6 Town of Ixonia, Ward 2 Village Lac La Belle.
District 10 — Lloyd Zastrow, Wards 1, 3 Town of Concord; Wards 3, 4 Town of Ixonia.
District 11 — Jeff Johns, Ward 2 Town of Aztalan; Ward 2 Town of Concord; Ward 1, 2 Town of Farmington.
District 12 — Jeff Smith, Wards 1, 2, 3 Village of Johnson Creek.
District 13 — Anita Martin, Wards 2, 4, 6, 7 City of Lake Mills.
District 14 — Kirk Lund, Wards 1, 3, 5, 8 City of Lake Mills.
District 15 — Steven J. Nass — Chair, Ward 1 Town of Aztalan; Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Lake Mills.
District 16 — Laura Payne, Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Oakland; Wards 1 Village of Cambridge.
District 17 — Russell Kutz, Wards 6, 7, 8, 9 City of Jefferson.
District 18 — Brandon White, Wards 3, 4, 5, 11 City of Jefferson.
District 19 — David Drayna, Wards 1, 2, 10 City of Jefferson.
District 20 — Curtis Backlund, Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Jefferson; Ward 4 Town of Oakland.
District 21 — John Kannard, Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Sullivan; Ward 1 Village of Sullivan.
District 22 — Blane Poulson, Ward 1 Town of Palmyra; Wards 1, 2 Village of Palmyra.
District 23 — George Jaeckel, Wards 1, 2 Town of Koshkonong; Ward 8 City of Fort Atkinson.
District 24 — Roger Lindl, Wards 11, 12 City of Whitewater.
District 25 — Matthew Foelker, Ward 1 Town of Cold Spring; Wards 1, 2 Town of Hebron; Ward 3 Town of Koshkonong; Ward 2 Town of Palmyra; Ward 10 City of Whitewater.
District 26 — Joan Fitzgerald, Wards 1, 2 City of Fort Atkinson.
District 27 — Conor Nelan, Wards 3, 4 City of Fort Atkinson.
District 28 — Dick Schultz, Wards 7, 9 City of Fort Atkinson.
District 29 — Mary Roberts, Wards 5, 6 City of Fort Atkinson.
District 30 — Walt Christensen, Wards 4, 5, 6 Town of Koshkonong, Ward 1 Town of Sumner.
Town of Concord
There is no election for town board in Concord this spring.
Town of Ixonia
Ixonia has two open supervisors’ positions on the April ballot. The incumbents are Carl Jaeger and Brian Derge, according to Nancy J. Zastrow, clerk/treasurer.
Town of Farmington
There is no town board election in Farmington in the coming spring.
Town of Jefferson
Incumbent Town Board Supervisor 2 Jim Mode, as well as Town Board Supervisor 4 Curtis Backlund will see their positions come up for election in the spring of 2022.
Town of Lake Mills
The town of Lake Mills has no elections for its board in April this coming year.
Town of Milford
There are no elections this coming spring in the town of Milford.
Town of Waterloo
There are no open seats in the election in the town of Waterloo.
Town of Watertown
The town of Watertown has no open seats on its board this spring.
Village of Johnson Creek
There are three village trustee positions open in the next election and incumbents are Rooney Freimund, David Rousayne and Joseph Yaeger IV, according to Clerk/Treasurer Sandra Bell.
Village of Sullivan
The Village of Sullivan has two of four trustees positions coming open in the election. The incumbents are Randy McHugh and Daniel Gross.
City of Jefferson
Jefferson will see several seats coming open in April.
Among these will be the mayor, for the term of two years, to succeed Dale Oppermann, incumbent, whose term will expire on April 19, 2022.
Also available will be an alderperson at-large, for the term of two years, to succeed Richard Lares, incumbent; alderperson at-large, for the term of two years, to succeed Ronald Miller, incumbent; alderperson at-large, for the term of two years, to succeed Deborah Neils and alderperson at-large, for the term of two years, to succeed Alan Young, incumbent.
City of Lake Mills
In Lake Mills, the terms for councilperson begin on April 19, 2022. All terms are for three years.
Incumbents in District 1 and 2, respectively — Steven Fields and Michelle Quednow — will see their seats up for election.
City of Waterloo
All terms in Waterloo are for four years unless otherwise noted, with offices coming open in Aldermanic Wards 1, 2 and at-large. Incumbents are Sara Cummingss for the remainder of term ending in 2025, as well as Eric Rhynes and Ron Griffin.
Lake Mills School District
Two at-large positions on the board of education are open in April. The incumbents are Dawn Delaney and Robert Dimperio.
Johnson Creek School District
The two candidates with the highest vote count will fill the two regular, three-year term positions. The candidate with the third highest vote count will fill the remaining unexpired two-year term position. The incumbents are Kenneth Johnson, Mark Siewert and Wesley Trapp.
Watertown Unified School District Board
Four Watertown school district school board members at-large are seeing their positions coming up for election.
They are incumbents Paul Van Den Langenberg, Steve Kauffeld, David Schroeder and Katie Najarian. The seats expire April 24.
The terms of office for three of the Watertown Unified School District School Board members at large seats are three years, while the term of office for one of the Watertown Unified School District School board member at large seats is one year, beginning April 25, 2022.
After final results of the April 5, 2022 election have been canvassed, the three candidates with the highest number of votes will each take a three-year term of office and the candidate with the fourth highest number of votes will take a one-year, limited term of office.
A campaign registration statement and a declaration of candidacy must be filed no later than 5 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 in the office of the Watertown Unified School district deputy clerk – 111 Dodge St., Watertown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.