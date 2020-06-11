Registration will open Thursday for the Watertown Unified School District’s summer school program, which runs from July 6-31. It’s safe to say it’s different this year.
“We will be offering a mix of academic support and acceleration opportunities, as well as some great virtual options,” said Cassandra Schug, Watertown Schools superintendent. “Additionally, we will be opening 200 seats for potential face-to-face summer school instruction.”
Schug said parents can register with Skyward software by accessing “Arena Scheduling” and selecting one of the two “Unified Strength” courses, which are virtual workout programs led by high school sports coaches focused on weight and speed training. Then proceed to “Online Forms” and complete the electronic liability waiver for the course. Once enrolled, a teacher will provide more program details via email.
She said those seats will be held for 200 elementary students identified by the district’s elementary staff as needing additional academic support in the areas of reading and math. Invitations will be sent to families in the coming days to reserve spots for district’s students.
Schug said the virtual classes offered to 4K-fourth grade students include: arts and crafts, Amazing Animals, Books are Fun, Disney Days, Calling All Authors, origami, math, Reading Express and yoga. The classes offered to students in grades 5-8 are English Language Arts, math, Passport to Geography, card games, computer applications, yoga and Unified Strength.
She said there will be in-person classes with a size under 10 for those in reading and math, but the district can transition those classes virtually, if needed.
“We’re excited to offer a summer school program even through it is not our traditional format,” Schug said. “We hope to continue to meet the needs of our students and families.”
If parents have questions, they can call Amanda Ristow at 920-262-1460.
