The Rotary students for January have been announced by Watertown High School.
The students recognized by the Watertown Rotary Club include Hannah Roberts, Holden Thielke and Helen Ulatowski.
Roberts is the daughter of Steve and Kristen Roberts.
During high school, she was on the varsity dance team, serving as captain her junior and senior year.
She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Interact, Key Club and HOSA.
She is a lifeguard/manager.
Her hobbies include dancing, drawing and painting, shopping, and spending time with family and friends.
She plans to continue her education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study genetics.
Thielke is the son of Rebecca and Jeffrey Thielke.
During high school he was a member of the Tri-M National Honor Society, National Honor Society, and performed in jazz band, pit orchestra, University of Dubuque honor band, and Wisconsin Schools Music Association High School state honor band. He played saxophone for the Salvation Army red kettle campaign, and volunteered for Bread and Roses and Tri-M Light Night Hike.
He is currently employed at Subway. He plans to attend Carroll University to pursue an accounting degree.
His hobbies include running, computers and following Brewer’s baseball.
He was a member of the cross-country team, and track and field.
Ulatowski is the daughter of Mark and Mari Ulatowski. She was in SkillsUSA all four years of high school and was a member of the Community Action Coalition.
She is an electrical apprenticeship at EK Machine and plans to be a journeyman to a master electrician.
Her hobbies include baking, drawing, hiking and longboarding.
