Despite a cloud of COVID-19 hanging over the city, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland found a silver lining when it came to the common council members approving the 2021 budget Tuesday.
“I’m proud of what we’re accomplishing in this budget. We set goals and made decisions based on those goals in a responsible way,” she said. “The finance committee and the alders, who attended the finance meetings were incredibly engaged, asked insightful questions, were creative in their thinking, and respectful of the intellect we have in our city team. Given this year, I couldn’t have asked for a more engaged budget process.”
But she has concerns, too.
“This budget, like every budget I’ve been a part of for the past seven years, was difficult. The city’s needs are growing, and our revenues are largely stagnant,” McFarland continued. “When I say growing needs, it is not because of new fancy things, it is because everything costs more today than it did a few years ago and our infrastructure, not just our roads, has not received the maintenance and planning it needs. For example, the sea wall is a six-figure repair; not to have an extravagant new sea wall, just to repair it. The bathrooms at Riverside Park are a six-figure overhaul.”
McFarland said she has been an advocate for adjustments to the state-aid formulas.
She said she welcomes inquiry from the legislature to explain the difficult situations many municipalities are in.
We are competing with private sector businesses for employees and our wages just are not competitive,” McFarland said.
“We are being mandated by the state to do more, such as with stormwater, phosphorus removal and recycling, with no funding attached to those mandates.
“We are purchasing goods and services that are subject to the same market volatility and demand as the private sector,” she said.
She said her team has done more with the same or less for far too long.
“Cities need to be recognized for the critical role they play in attracting businesses and people,” McFarland said.
“We are the nucleus of economic development and I believe it is time we’re funded that way,” she said.
In the 2021 budget, the city has total expenditures of $17,788,817, which is up $329,615 from $17,459,202 in 2020.
Residents who live in Jefferson County, will see a 21 cent increase to $10.96 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Those residents in Dodge County will also see an increase in their tax rates, which is 34 cents higher or $11.12 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The tax levy increased to $14,325,000, a jump of 2.94% or $409,882 from last year’s tax levy of $13,915,118.
To balance the 2021 budget, council members agreed to take $131,063 from their reserves.
The city is projected to have approximately $6.7 million in its reserves, by the end of 2021.
McFarland said the 2021 budget does not include any changes to the sewer, water or refuse rates currently in place.
She did report the city’s cost of health insurance is on the rise, which typically increases each year. Although early budget estimates came in at approximately 8%, McFarland said the increase in health insurance costs was 6%.
Also in the 2021 budget are the city’s two new hires, which include a new IT coordinator and stormwater project manager.
She said the 2021 budget anticipates the continuation of these two positions.
McFarland said the city intends to hire a strategic initiatives and development coordinator in 2021 with a combination of funds from the city, a retired grant fund and the redevelopment authority.
As for the city’s big ticket capital expenses, McFarland said many of them are to fill needs because some equipment is not operational.
The city is eyeing a $74,000 chipper for its forestry department; an $80,000 sign/bucket truck for the street department; and $36,000 to repair a heating system.
“This budget also includes a $1 million allocation to the construction of the Town Square, which is an exciting investment to make, and a $225,000 allocation for partial reconstruction of a runway at the airport,” McFarland said.
“The airport reconstruction is a two-year project. This is a part of a bigger picture plan to bring our airport to a level that we can receive the next size aircraft,” she said.
McFarland said there is no exact date when tax bills will be sent to residents.
However, she said the city has until the third Monday of December to mail tax bills, but anticipates property owners will have their tax bills before then.
“The clerk/treasurer’s office is currently working on calculating the bills and adding any special charges, such as past due utilities and unpaid property maintenance billings to the tax roll.
“We anticipate having the files with final calculations to our printer the first week in December,” McFarland said.
“From there, it depends how quickly they can turn printing and mailing around,” McFarland said.
