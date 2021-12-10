Open gaga ball — Gaga is a fast-paced, high-energy sport played in an octagonal pit. Dubbed a kinder, gentler version of dodgeball, Gaga combines the skills of dodging, striking, running and jumping while trying to hit opponents with a ball below the knees. Players need to keep moving to avoid getting hit by the ball. Gaga will be at the Watertown Senior and Community Center in the Fitness Center on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30 from 1-2:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. Children ages 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is strongly recommended.
Nerf darts and dodgeball day — The city will organize Nerf Blaster activities: range, obstacle courses, team games and free-for-alls. Participants must bring their own blaster, and the city will supply regular Nerf darts and eye protection. After a quick snack, the city will end the day with dodgeball contests. This program is for kids ages 7-11 and will be located at the Watertown Senior and Community Center on Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 1-4 p.m. Fee is $15 per participant. Pre-registration is required.
Winter youth softball — Kids ages 7-12 years old will paly at Riverside Park Baseball Diamond 1, Monday, December 27, 1-2:30 p.m. Fee is $3/youth. Pre-registration is required.
Winter youth kickball — Supervision will be provided to help organize teams and to help settle the “out/safe” discussions. Get the kids outside for some fresh air and recreation. Kids ages 7-12 years old at Riverside Park Baseball Diamond 1, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 1-2:30 p.m. Fee is $3/youth.
Winter break family bingo — Each participant will receive one Bingo packet. Ten Bingo rounds are scheduled. Refreshments will be available. Prizes will be awarded during each Bingo round. Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Entrance fee of $3.00/participant. Pre-registration for this event is required by Tuesday, Dec. 28 at noon.
Family puzzle contest home edition — It’ll be a race to finish a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle over the holiday break. The contest will take place remotely at the participants’ homes Dec. 22 through Jan. 2. Puzzles will be delivered to participants’ homes before the evening of Dec. 22. Participants living outside of Watertown/further distances away may be asked to pick up their puzzles. Cost is $20 per city resident family and $30 per non-city resident family. The family that finishes the puzzle in the fastest time will receive a fun prize package, and all families get to keep the puzzles. Additional prizes may be awarded based on registration.
WHS intramural basketball — This program is intended to offer recreation and exercise to high school students. Students will organize their own teams. Open to students enrolled in grades 9-12 at Watertown High School. Cost is $20/player. There will be a team captains’ meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 3:45 p.m. in the WHS lecture hall. League play will begin in January. Pre-registration is required.
Indoor pickleball court rentals — The Riverside Park Dance Floor will house one pickleball court for one hour rentals. Net and court will be supplied, but participants must bring their own balls and rackets. Maximum of six participants per time slot. Please note that play will be altered due to the 10 foot ceiling, there is no heat so the temperature will be very cool, and there are no bathrooms available. Courts are available 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Rental process: 1. Reserve court space online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com; 2.Pick up a key at the Watertown Park and Rec Department Office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; 3. Weekend rentals must be made/key picked up by 4 p.m. on Fridays; 4. Key must be returned immediately after play to the Park and Rec Office drop box outside of the front doors. Fee is $10/city residents or $15/non-city residents. Please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
Ice skating lessons interest list — At this time, the city is asking those who are interested in ice skating lessons to sign up for the “interest list” and answer a few questions, so city leaders can be prepared and put an ice skating program together once the weather allows. Park and rec will use this list to contact interested persons as it sets up classes. Signing up for this list does not obligate a person to take lessons and no fees are being collected at this time. For more information and to sign up, go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
2021 holiday ornament for city tree — Spread holiday cheer by purchasing a shiny, new ornament to decorate the city tree. Write a message of hope or a holiday greeting on the ornament, or paint a favorite winter scene on it. Then head down to Sharp Corner Park and hang it on the City Holiday Tree. They can also be turned in to the park and recreation office and the city will hang it. Cost is $10. Ornaments may be purchased at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office, and can be picked up at the Park and Rec Office between now and Dec. 22 during office hours. Then return to the Park and Rec Office between Jan. 10 and 31, 2022 to pick up the keepsake ornament (pending condition of the ornament).
Pound fitness class — Instructor Maria Gracia will hold pound fitness classes Mondays, 6:45-7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Dec. 13, 20 and Jan. 10, 17, 31, Feb. 7, 21. Cost is $40 for city residents and $60 for non-city residents. Pre-registration is required and currently being accepted.
Zumba class — Zumba is perfect for any age group. Come and join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get and stay fit. Classes are held Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Dec. 13, 20 and Jan. 10, 17, 31, Feb. 7, 21. Cost is $40 for city residents and $60 for non-city residents. Pre-registration is required and currently being accepted.
Cardio kickboxing — This high energy workout brings a combination of kickboxing movements along with a mix of strength training sets that will have muscles burning and the body challenged. Classes are for participants ages 18 and older, and the last will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 8:30 – 9:15 a.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Fee is $20 for city residents or $30 for non-city residents or $10 for drop in.
Gentle yoga — Gentle yoga is a slower-paced, relaxing class with more gentle stretching. Offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Bring body and mind together into one harmonious experience. Classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center from 9 to 10 a.m. on Fridays through Dec. 17. Cost is $25 for city residents, $37.50 for non-city residents, or $8 for drop ins. Registration is currently available.
Yoga — Offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga, such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Bring body and mind together into one harmonious experience. Classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays through Dec. 14. Cost is $25 for city residents, $37.50 for non-city residents, or $8 for drop ins. Registration is currently available.
Coed indoor soccer clinic — Instruction will stress basic skills and fundamentals of the game. This will include playing time within small teams. Boys and girls in Grades 2-5 may enroll. This clinic is held on Saturday mornings Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5, 19, 2022 at Webster School Gym; Grades 2 to 3 meet from 8 to 9:20 a.m., Grades 4 to 5 meet from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Fee is $30/city resident and $45.00/non-city resident. Led by Coach Sam Galaviz. Registration is limited and is currently being filled on a first come, first served basis online and at the Park and Rec Office. Please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
Coed indoor soccer run — Boys and girls in grades 6-12 may enroll in indoor soccer. This clinic is held on Saturday mornings Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5, 19, 2022 at Webster School gym. Grades 6-8 meet from 11 a.m. to noon, grades 9-12 meet from noon to 1 p.m. Fee is $25 for city residents and $37.50 for non-city residents. Soccer is led by Coach Sam Galaviz.
Men’s basketball league — Registration is underway for men’s basketball league. League play is scheduled for Thursday nights at Riverside Middle School (dependent on school district schedules). Team fee is $200, which includes a $25 deposit to hold a team’s spot. There is a $5 fee for all players residing outside Watertown city limits. Players must be at least 19 years of age or have completed high school to qualify. Pre-registration is required.
Indoor pool — Open swim is generally on weekend afternoons. Lap swim times are available for adults who want to swim, walk, or jog laps.
Check the monthly pool schedule for dates and times. Monthly pool schedules are available at www.ci.watertown.wi.us, as well as at the indoor pool and the Park and Rec Department Office. Admission price is $4 for city residents, $5 for non-city residents, or a season pass.
A temperature check/symptom screening is required for all who enter the facility.
Open gym basketball — Open gym basketball for high school ages and older will be held on Wednesdays, 7:30 to 9 p.m., at the Webster School gymnasium. Fee is $2 per night, or purchase a $20 punch card and get 11 visits. Participants must change from street shoes to gym shoes prior to entering the gym. Scheduled dates in 2021 include Dec. 15. Be sure to check the park and rec Facebook page in case of cancellations. Scheduled dates in 2022 are Jan. 5, 12, 19, 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, March 2, 16, 23.
Open gym pickleball — Open gym pickleball for high school ages and older will be held on Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m. at the Watertown High School gymnasium. Fee is $3 per night, or purchase a $20 punch card and get eight visits. Participants must change from street shoes to gym shoes prior to entering the gym. Scheduled dates in 2021 are Dec. 15, 22. Scheduled dates in 2022 are Jan. 5, 12, 19, 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, March 2, 16, 23. Check the park and rec facebook page for cancellations.
Registration — Pre-registration is required for most programs. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office at 514 S. First St. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
