Winter youth kickball, softball – The Watertown Park and Rec Department will provide supervision to help organize kickball and softball teams during winter break. Children ages 7 – 12 years old interested in kickball can meet at Riverside Park Baseball Diamond 1, Tuesday, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Softball will be held at the park on Thursday, Dec. 31 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $3 per youth. Kickballs will be changed/sanitized between innings. Pre-registration is required by noon on Monday for kickball and by noon on Wednesday for softball.
Winter break drive-in family video – Bingo will be offered at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Watertown Senior and Community Center parking lot. There is no fee but pre-registration is required by Monday. Families will be asked to stay in their vehicles and get the numbers over their car radio. Pre-registration is required.
Indoor curling – Indoor curling will be offered starting Jan. 5, 2021 for all ages. Two to eight participants will be allowed per sessions. Sessions start at 5 or 6 p.m. Fee is $15/participant or $25/family. Registration is being accepted.
Indoor pickball court— The Riverside Park dance floor will house one pickleball court for one hour rentals. Net and court will be supplied, but participants must bring their own balls and rackets. Maximum of six participants per time slot. Courts are available 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. To reserve court space go online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Fee is $10/city residents or $15/non-city residents.
Soccer training 365 – Training 365 aims to help teach and develop basic foot skills which are the building blocks for soccer. Training takes place at the Watertown Senior and Community Center on the lower level in the fitness room on Wednesdays, Jan. 6 to Feb. 3, 2021. There are different times for different ages. The cost is $30/city resident or $45/non-city resident. Registration deadline is Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Registration is limited to 12 participants per class to promote social distancing.
Ballet, tap, and dance — The department will offer ballet, tap and dance lessons on Mondays, Wednesdays or Thursdays beginning the week of Jan. 11, 2021. A variety of levels are offered, beginning with three-year olds. Parents will not be allowed to wait in the building during classes. Registration is required.
Winter family bingo – The department is offering winter bingo. Participants can complete two, three or blackout bingos. With each completed bingo, participants have a chance to win the grand prize, a Parks and Rec gift certificate. There is no fee for this activity. A bingo sheet will be emailed upon registration. Return the bingo sheet to the Park and Rec Department Office drop box, or email it to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com by Friday, Jan. 29. Registration is currently being accepted.
2021 Pool season passes – Season passes are available for 2021. Forms are available at the indoor pool or online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. Individual season passes may be purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by filing out a form and dropping it off at the department. Season passes may not be purchased at the pools.
Indoor pool – The indoor pool is open for adult lap swim/deep water aqua jogging. Appointments in advance are required by registering online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Time slots are 45 minutes, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane. Locker room facilities are closed/changing facilities are not available. Cost is $4 or a season pass.
Individual swim lessons – Individual swim lessons are available with a swim instructor. Lessons are 40 minutes and held during scheduled lap swim times. Participants and instructors will coordinate their schedules to find dates/times that work for both, and work with the Park and Recreation Department to reserve available pool space. Swim instructors remain on the pool deck/social distance and wear a mask. Children must be accompanied and assisted in the water during the lesson by their parent/guardian unless the child meets skills/proficiency and safety requirements. Fee is $75 for three lessons for city residents/$112.50 for non-city residents, or $120 for six lessons for city residents/$180/non-city residents.
Youth archery – The Watertown Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Tom Theder Memorial and Watertown Archery Club, is offering instruction in archery for boys and girls ages 8-18. The Archery Club is providing a number of certified instructors. All needed equipment will be provided by the Archery Club. Those who have bows are free to bring them. Eight to 11 year olds meet Tuesdays, Jan. 12 to Feb. 23, 2021 from 6 to 7 p.m. Twelve to 18 year olds meet Tuesdays, Jan. 12 to Feb. 23, 2021 from 7 to 8 p.m. New student orientation will be on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 from 6 to 7 p.m. Cost is $36/city resident or $54/non-city resident.
Zumba class – Zumba is being offered for all age groups. The instructor is Maria GraciaCost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Classes are held Mondays, 6 to7 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Jan. 4 through March 8 (no class Jan. 25 and Feb. 22). Class size is limited and pre-registration is required.
Pound fitness class – Instructor Maria Gracia is offering a pound fitness class. Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Classes are held Mondays, 7:15 to 8 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Jan. 4 through March 8 (no class Jan. 25 and Feb. 22). Pre-registration is required.
Pre-registration, registration — For all the above programs that require registration, register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or print the registration flyer from the website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and drop it off, along with the registration fee, in the secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St. Due to COVID-19, some participants will be asked to complete a symptom and temperature screening check before each activity. Participants must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.
