Chris Christianson, 62, of Theresa, was sentenced Friday by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer to 10 years of initial confinement and 15 years of extended supervision for first degree child sexual assault with a child under the age of 13. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
According to the criminal complaint, officers were notified of a sexual assault in August 2019 of a child that occurred at a residence in Theresa. Officers were in the process of setting up an interview with the minor when they were dispatched to a wayside located in Lomira for reports of a shooting. Police responded and found Chris Christianson, who was in the Theresa residence with the minor the night before, had attempted suicide and was being transported to the hospital, the complaint stated. Christianson told detectives that he may have touched the minor while he was attempting to turn off the TV, according to the criminal complaint.
The child was interviewed and the child said was pretending to be asleep when sexually assaulted. Officers then received a call from Christianson’s wife, who stated she had spoken with Christianson, and that he admitted to touching the child and that he also admitted to touching another minor some years ago.
“Christianson was in a position to protect this child’s innocence, but instead he took it away,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf said at the sentencing Friday.
