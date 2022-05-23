Grand opening set for Interurban Trail

A grand opening is set for noon, Saturday, June 4 for the Jefferson County lnterurban Trail that starts at Clark Street in the City of Watertown and proceeds east to Oconomowoc.
The trail from Clark Street to River Road in the Town of Watertown was recently paved. It was the first phase of several different phases and stretches of paving the trail.
The grand opening ceremony will be held at 423 Humboldt St. It will include a welcome, introduction/recognitions and ribbon cutting.
There will be a family fun bike ride sponsored by Get Healthy Watertown. There will also be pedal cruise rides down the trail.
Construction of Phase 2 of the trail, from River Road to County Highway F in the Town of Ixonia, will be completed by October, according to a media release from the county. “Upon completion, the trail will have an asphalt surface. In order to provide a uniform surface along the entire trail corridor, the Phase 1 segment will be paved as well.”
Wolf Paving was selected as the contractor for the paving.
Construction consisted of grading of the existing aggregate followed by paving and installation of gravel shoulders.
The Interurban Trail runs along right of way that is owned by We Energies, but is licensed by the county to use. The trail, as it is proposed, is almost 11 miles long and is on the former interurban rail line between Watertown and Oconomowoc.
The project is located primarily in Jefferson County, with 10 miles of trail and a portion in Waukesha County with one mile of pathway. The trail will eventually connect with others that will have a terminus at Milwaukee’s lakefront.
For more information, the Jefferson County Highway Department is available at 920-674-7273 or the Jefferson County Parks Department may be reached at 920-674-7261.
