JEFFERSON — Extremely cold air expected in the state this week will lead to dangerous conditions that can affect people and pets in a matter of minutes, according to Donna Haugom, director of Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management.
ReadyWisconsin is urging everyone to plan ahead to help keep themselves and their loved ones safe.
The National Weather Service forecast arctic air to move into Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon, with extreme cold conditions continuing through the early part of Saturday. Some areas may experience subzero wind chills in the double-digits. A wind chill of negative 20 degrees will cause frostbite in30 minutes. Frostbite causes a loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance in fingers, toes, ear lobes, or top of the nose.
To help people avoid the risks posed by such cold temperatures, ReadyWisconsin offers the following advice:
• Limit time outdoors. If one must be outside, dress for the weather. Wear loose-fitting layers, a hat, gloves, and snow boots. Make sure to have a scarf or some other way to cover your face.
• Know the signs of hypothermia, which include excessive shivering, exhaustion, confusion, and slurred speech. If anyone begins to show symptoms, call 911 immediately.
• Know the signs of frostbite, which include a white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy, and numbness. If symptoms are detected, get to a warm area. Do not try to rub them, as it can cause more damage.
• Check the supplies in your home and vehicle emergency kits. If food items or batteries have expired or run low, replace them.
• Test the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors around your home. If one can’t remember the last time the batteries were changed, go ahead and replace them.
• Check the furnace to make sure it is working properly. If one relies on heating oil or propane, make sure to have enough to last through the current period of cold temperatures and schedule a delivery before running low.
• Do not attempt to use gasoline or propane heaters or a grill to heat a home or garage. Those devices produce carbon monoxide, which can be deadly in enclosed areas.
• Prepare vehiclse for the possible effects of the cold weather. Keep the gas tank at least half-full. Pack an emergency kit with items such as food, water, extra blankets and warm clothing, booster cables, and a cell phone charger.
• Make sure water pipes in unheated areas are properly insulated. If one has faucets served by exposed pipes, let water drip from them or run at a slow trickle to prevent freezing. Open kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow heat to get to the pipes.
• For pets, limit their time outdoors. Dogs and cats can get frost-bitten ears, nose and feet if left outside during bitter cold weather. For livestock, make sure they have access to extra food and a water source that will not freeze. Outdoor animals need access to a dry place to seek shelter. Help provide a windbreak for larger animals and an enclosed space for smaller animals to help them retain their body heat.
For those without access to a heated, safe place to stay, some communities may open warming shelters during periods of extreme cold. One can get information about many of those locations through 211 Wisconsin Contact Centers, by dialing the three-digit number 2-1-1 or 877-947-2211 and by going online to 211wisconsin.org. Also check local government and public health agency websites for information on actions they may be taking within your community.
One can find more winter weather safety information at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/be-informed/winter-storms/ or through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/climate/winter-weather.htm.
Follow ReadyWisconsin on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ReadyWisconsin) and Twitter (https://www.twitter.com/ReadyWI) for daily safety tips. Also find local National Weather Service office at https://www.weather.gov/and check in regularly for updates on current and forecast weather conditions.
