Last week, five residents from Dodge County died from COVID-19 where cases are on the increase.
As of Monday, the state Department of Health Services recorded 13,027 COVID-19 cases and 185 deaths as compared to neighboring Jefferson County, which logged 9,180 COVID-19 cases and 71 fewer deaths, 114.
In Wisconsin, there are 681,624 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,759 deaths, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Jefferson County Health Department Epidemiologist Samroz Jakvani said the jump of COVID-19 cases can be attributed to less compliance with public health mitigation measures, such as those who quarantine, isolate, wear masks and distance themselves from one another.
“We are seeing plenty of household contacts becoming positive, which tells us people are not being careful at home after being confirmed positive or feeling sick,” he said.
Jakvani said there are also fewer close contacts of confirmed cases getting tested, too.
“Events like weddings and household parties and get togethers are driving new cases more so than very large events, as those very large events are implementing steps like requiring vaccinations or negative test results, and are often outdoors,” he said.
Less testing utilization is also leading to several impacts, he said.
“We want our test positivity to be around 5%, which would indicate we are identifying and isolating an adequate proportion of cases,” Jakvani said. “We are around 20%, which shows our low testing utilization.”
In Watertown, city residents completing their COVID-19 vaccine series lag behind their neighbors statewide.
Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest said Monday residents completed 41.3% of their vaccine series compared to 52.4% of Wisconsin residents, who completed the series.
Although her department is working hard to make vaccines available to the community, she said Watertown’s seven-day average of new confirmed cases on Aug. 13 was at 1.3. On Monday, it was 3.4.
“This is a 167% increase in positive cases in the City of Watertown,” Quest said.
She said in August those between ages 0 and 17 comprised 60% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases. In June, there were no COVID-19 cases in that same age range.
Jakvani said the rise in COVID-19 cases since late July are due to several factors with the primary one being the delta variant of COVID-19 being far more infectious, with some estimates at 70% higher.
“On average, each infected person will infect five new individuals, as opposed to previous variants resulting in 1-2 new infections per individual,” Jakvani said.
He said because those individuals are not being confirmed positive, they may continue to act without caution, infecting others and increasing the rate of spread and prolonging the resurgence of the virus.
“Our case counts are lower than the actual because of the reduced ability to track the spread, and work with businesses and other entities on curbing the spread appropriately,” Jakvani said.
He said lower than actual case counts leads to fewer mitigation measures being implemented across the community as risk is mistakenly seen as lower than actual.
Jakvani said the Jefferson County Health Department is working to increase testing access, including encouraging schools to provide testing access to their students and families.
“Many individuals are not getting tested because they don’t want to be excluded from work or school,” he said. “Many individuals continue to attend work or school while symptomatic or actively infectious, which is very risky in settings where masks are not worn.
“Our recent deaths (four within the past month) are among individuals who were not fully vaccinated,” Jakvani said. “Individuals who are fully vaccinated are seeing more infections than we were seeing previously, but they rarely experience more than minimal symptoms, and are very well protected from hospitalization and death.”
He said individuals who are fully vaccinated can infect others, but it is a small percentage of people.
“Overall, fully vaccinated people are contributing far less to the sustaining nature of the pandemic, compared to those who are not vaccinated,” he said.
