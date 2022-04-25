John Wanke, a longtime member of the July 4 parade committee, honorary parade marshal, bridge honoree, Riverfest volunteer, and project leader for many activities of the Elks and Moose lodges and Lions Club, answered this week’s 10 questions.
Born and raised in Watertown, he is a life-long member of St. Henry’s Catholic parish where he serves on the parish council and is an usher.
He has been a member of the Elks Lodge for 44 years, where he has worked with the post prom parties, delivers Elks’ Christmas dinners and is a member of the board of directors. He has also been named recipient of the Past Exalted Ruler’s Service Award and was named Elk of the Year.
He is a 30-year member of the Moose Lodge and 36-year member of the Lion’s Club. With the Lions Club, he has been a volunteer at the Brandt/Quirk Park concession stand and an eye transporter. He has been recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow Award.
Wanke has been co-chairman of the Riverfest beverage committee and contributes a great deal of time in the beverage tents at the festival.
In 1997, the Main Street bridge in downtown Watertown was named after Wanke in recognition of his community service.
His first job was a paperboy for the Watertown Daily Times. He also worked at Brandt, Watertown Metals, Multi-Color Corp. and retired from Seven Up Bottling on Feb. 25.
While at Multi-Color Corp., he was awarded the company’s community service award in 2009.
He has also been a bartender at Watertown Bowl for more than 40 years.
Along with volunteering his time in Watertown, he has also worked as a volunteer at Summerfest for 20 years. He has also volunteered at Polish Fest, Festia Italian, German Fest and Irish Fest, all in Milwaukee.
On April 14, he started his retirement job, working as an usher at the Milwaukee Brewers games.
Following are his responses to the 10 questions asked by the Daily Times.
1. You have been honored by many organizations, the Elks Lodge, the Moose Lodge, and the Lions Club. Which honors mean the most to you and why? “They all mean a great deal to me.”
2. You have also been very involved with the Riverfest celebration. Which celebration was the best year and why? “Riverfest has been great for the community. We had a lot of great bands over the years. (Three Dog Night, Grass Roots, Blue Oyster Cult). One of the best years was the first time we had Kansas play at Riverfest.”
3. You were named the Watertown Fourth of July parade marshal in 2015. Was there a memorable moment riding through the parade route? “Seeing all the people along the parade route.”
4. The Main Street bridge was named after you in 1997. Were you surprised and what do you remember about the honor? “I was surprised because I was not at the park on Saturday afternoon, when the award is given out. I was working with the Riverfest Beverage Committee Saturday night. I asked other members of the committee who won the award. Everyone said they couldn’t remember. On Sunday, someone on the beverage committee said I should go to the stage. That is when I got the bridge award. Everyone on the beverage committee was there to congratulate me as I left the stage.”
5. Why do you enjoy volunteering? “Getting to meet a lot of nice people. Also, all the thank yous from people for volunteering.”
6. If you could take a vacation to anywhere in the world, where would you go and why? “I have traveled to Rome, Italy twice and the Holy Land. I have been to Washington, D.C. several times. I would like to go back to Washington, D.C., to see all the history.
- 7. What is your favorite television program? “I enjoy watching ‘MASH’ reruns and sports.
8. What is your favorite food? what would you never eat? “BBQ rigs from Elias Inn is my favorite food. Shrimp I would never eat.”
9. What was your first vehicle and do you have an interesting story about the vehicle? “Bought my grandma’s old green Pontiac and painted it blue.”
10. What is your favorite flavor of ice cream? Do you like toppings? “Chocolate chip cookie dough with marshmallows on top.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.